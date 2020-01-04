«nov 2019»
04.01.2020, 20:10
Odense grab last-gasp win
GROUP C REVIEW: In a game that neither team managed to lead by more than two goals, Odense opened their account in group C of the EHF Cup with a thrilling last-gasp win against ÉRD

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»ÉRD
»Odense Håndbold
»
 

Odense grab last-gasp win

By the smallest of margins, Odense Håndbold snatched a win against Hungarian side ÉRD, 28:27, courtesy of left wing Freja Kyndboel's goal in the last second of the game, to start the Women’s EHF Cup group phase with two points.

  • the game had seven lead changes and both teams could have won it, but Odense were more clinical
  • the Danish side had a 51 per cent shot efficiency, while ÉRD had a 54 per cent shot efficiency
  • Jovana Kovacevic scored seven times for ÉRD, while Nycke Groot was Odense’s best scorer, with six goals
  • ÉRD travel to Bistrita next week, while Odense host MKS Lublin

GROUP C
ÉRD (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 27:28 (12:12)

In a tight group, every point is important and protecting your home court against a tough opponent especially so.  

Despite a slow build-up in their attacks, this is exactly what ÉRD did in the first 10 minutes of the game against Odense, taking a 5:3 lead.

However, a free-flowing Danish side found their form and managed to tie the game, 8:8, despite two of their most trusted backs, Mie Højlund and Stine Jørgensen, combining for only two goals from 11 shots in the match.

As the first half ended in a stalemate, 12:12, no team opened a two-goal gap until the 46th minute, when Odense relied heavily on Nycke Groot to take a 22:20 lead.

Serbian left back Jovana Kovacevic carried the load for ÉRD, scoring five of her seven goals in the second half, and the Hungarian side tied the game again at 24:24 with eight minutes to go.

Ultimately, it was not Groot who decided the game for Odense, but left wing Freja Kyndboel, who scored the winning goal in the last second of the game.

The Hungarian side fought hard for 60 minutes but were left empty handed.


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
