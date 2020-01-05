GROUP B REVIEW: Podravka Vegeta and Siofok both romped home to comfortable home wins as the Women's EHF Cup group matches got underway

Podravka’s speed was too much for Cisnadie

Playing on different level both in attack and defence, Podravka Vegeta HC easily kept two points at home and secured their first win in Women’s EHF Cup against the last season’s newcomers, Magura Cisnadie.

While with tough defence and accurate, agile attack, Siófok KC Hungary scored their first triumph over Kobenhavn Handball.

Dejana Milosavljevic from Podravka finished with 10 goals

Podravka’s shot efficiency finished at an incredible 70%

Cisnadie are still looking for their first win after 7 games

Nerea Pena netted 11-times for Siofok with numerous assists

Bistrup Mia Rej scored 7 for Kobenhavn, who did not score in the final 10 minutes

GROUP B

Podravka Vegeta HC (CRO) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROU) 38:26 (18:12)

The Croatian champion began their first game in the EHF Cup in 2019/20 after being eliminated from the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champion League at a high tempo, which seemed to be the best solution against the experienced but slow-footed Cisnadie.

The Romanian side could keep up with the pace at the beginning, although head coach Alexandru Weber’s squad did have an answer to Dejana Milosavljevic from Podravka who netted 8-times in the first half alone.

The speed difference was significant as half-time approached and the gap increased further in the first minutes of the second half.

Cisnadie’s two leaders in scoring were the newcomer Dijana Ujkic and the 36-year-old back Ada Moldovan, however the team’s defence did not work well. With multiple saves from Podravka’s goalkeeper, Magdalena Ecimovic, as well as with many turnovers from the away side, the hosts turned plenty of fast breaks into goals.

As the difference reached 12 goals fifteen minutes before the final whistle, the result was already known. Podravka started their EHF Cup campaign with two points while Cisnadie are still looking for their first win in this competition after seven matches.

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) 36:23 (17:13)

The title holders’ world-class defence plus goalkeeper Melinda Szikora’s great saves and 46% saving percentage in the first 20 minutes made an early statement for the opponents. Kobenhavn struggled with scoring as they did not find the net for more than 5 minutes twice in the first half.

On the other side of the court Katarina Jezic was unstoppable for the hosts while Spanish centre back Nerea Pena added multiple assists. Only the team captain Bistrup Mia Rej was continuously a threat to the home team’s goalposts.

The scenario did not change in the second half as Siófok ruthlessly took advantage of the Danish squad’s mistakes while the away side did not score for another 6 minutes.

The winner was known long before the final whistle as only the Hungarian team scored in the last ten minutes.

Siófok took the first step to writing history and winning back-to-back Women’s EHF Cups. In the second round the title holders visit Magura Cisnadie while Kobenhavn host Podravka.

