GROUP C REVIEW: There was nothing to separate Lublin and Bistrita in their first game of the group, as the deadlock was not broken after 60 minutes, 22:22

Lublin and Bistrita share the spoils

The two teams traded blows for the whole game, with six lead changes, yet neither could deliver the final blow, as the match ended in a stalemate, 22:22.

Dziyana Ilyina was Bistrita’s top scorer with six goals

Right back Natalia Nosek scored seven times for Lublin

Bistrita will host ERD, while Lublin travel to leaders Odense next

GROUP C

MKS Lublin S.A. (POL) vs CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) 22:22 (10:12)

It was Bistrita’s first ever game in the group phase of the Women’s EHF Cup and the experienced Romanian side took to it well from the throw-off.

Then it was Darly Zoqbi de Paula’s superb saves that helped Bistrita open a 12:10 gap at the break, as the Spanish goalkeeper, fresh from winning the silver medal at the IHF World Championships in December, was once again in great form.

A 7:3 run to start the second half for Lublin turned the game on its head. But a sturdy Bistrita side managed to keep their composure. Helped by a six-goal game from playmaker Dziyana Ilyina, the Romanian side took back the lead, 20:19, with three minutes to go.

Ultimately, the two teams shared the spoils, 22:22, as neither could score the winning goal. Therefore, Odense are the first leaders of the group, with two points, while Bistrita and Lublin follow them with one point each.

