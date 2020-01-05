Thuringer earn the most at Most

Thuringer HC enjoyed a good start in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase. At Most, the German side led for the entire game and deservedly claimed two points, winning 35:27.

Both opening games in Group 1 were won by the visitors, as DVSC defeated Kastamonu in Turkey on Saturday

Thuringer’s top scorer Iveta Koresova scored seven of her nine goals in the second half

Jana Sustkova was the leading scorer for Most with six goals

Most will play at DVSC Schaeffler, while Thuringer will host Kastamonu next weekend

GROUP A

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs Thuringer HC (GER) 27:35 (13:18)

Thuringer took early control of the game, and led 3:0, later 7:4 thanks to a series of goals by Nadine Schmelzer and Iveta Koresova.

At some point, Most closed the gap to 7:6, yet THC quickly restored a bigger advantage. The German side did a good job in defence, and Emily Bolk had an impact in attack, finishing the first half with five goals as Thuringer led by as many goals (18:13).

After the break, the visitors’ dominance was even more obvious. Koresova, playing in her home country of Czech Republic, did not feel pity for the hosts, and she was Thuringer’s driving force in attack in the second half.

The experienced centre back ended the game with nine goals, and her teammate Marie Skurtveit should also be given a credit as her saves contributed to the team’s success.

Already by the 40th minute, the gap reached ten goals (25:15), and Most had no power left to seriously change things, so THC cruised to a comfortable victory.

Maik Schenk, coach ofThüringer HC, had done his research on his side's opponents, "We followed Most during their Champions league travel and especially their match against Györ we studied a lot. We knew, that it doesn't matter with whom Most plays, it's always a very fast game, and we were prepared for that. Their strength is also that they never give up, which they showed in the second half, when we were ten goals in advance. Winning the first match was very important for us and I am glad that we succeeded."

