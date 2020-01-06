«nov 2019»
06.01.2020, 13:50
Grundfos will change lives game by game at EHF EURO 2020
MEDIA RELEASE: After each match at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, the best player will receive the Grundfos Player of the Match award – an award which will bring clean water to children in Ethiopia

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
 

Grundfos will change lives game by game at EHF EURO 2020

On 9 January, the first of 65 matches at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 gets underway. Each game will change lives with Grundfos’ Player of the Match award bringing a donation of clean water to children in Ethiopia.

Lack of clean water is a severe issue in many parts of Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, where more than 60 million people are without access to clean and safe drinking water.

“As supporters of both handball and Sustainable Development Goal 6, we are proud to combine the handball championship with the possibility to bring clean and safe water to those who need it the most,” says Gitte Kirkeby Søe, Senior Director Branding at Grundfos.

“At Grundfos, we feel an obligation to make a difference wherever we can. Giving these children access to clean and safe water can truly change their lives.”

The Men’s EHF EURO 2020 place in Austria, Norway and Sweden from January 9-26. With the slogan of ‘Dream. Win. Remember’, the EHF is hoping of a handball celebration to last long in the memory. Apart from the sporting spectacle, initiatives like Grundfos Player of the Match should serve to strengthen the tournament’s societal impact.

Martin Hausleitner, General Secretary of the European Handball Federation, said: “While we cannot wait to see the best male handball players show their skills on the court, talent and exposure come with the responsibility to be good role models.

“Because of the sport’s popularity, we have a chance to attract attention to important challenges in the world. We must grasp this opportunity together. Securing a better life for people through clean water is a great cause, which everyone associated with the EHF is delighted to support.”

To realise this project, Grundfos has partnered with World Vision, the leading non-governmental provider of clean drinking water. After every match during the tournament, a Grundfos Player of the Match will be named. Each Grundfos Player of the Match will be given a pin, a small leaflet about the project, but most importantly, a donation will be made in their name, giving one child in Ethiopia access to clean and safe water, essentially changing the child’s life.

“It is pretty thought-provoking that one tenth of the world’s population has no access to clean water,” adds Kirkeby Søe. “These donations can change the children’s lives in the sense that access to clean and safe water can be the bedrock for a better education, improved health and economic development in the community.”

The Men’s EHF EURO 2020 will be broadcasted in a number of countries across Europe and, thus, it is considered a good platform to reach a big audience.

“This championship is a huge event, so we hope to get the message across to not only the players that receive the awards, but also their teammates, the fans at the various venues, and the viewers at home,” explains Gitte Kirkeby Søe.


