07.01.2020, 21:21
Predict EHF EURO 2020 match results for a chance of exclusive prizes
Predict the results of matches at the Men's EHF EURO 2020 accurately through the official app with amazing prizes on offer for the winning fans.

The official EHF EURO 2020 app gives fans the opportunity to test their handball knowledge by predicting the results of every match, with fabulous prizes on offer for the most accurate guesses.

The winner will receive two tickets to either the Women's EHF EURO 2020 or the Men's EHF EURO 2022 final, with the second-placed player winning an official match ball from SELECT signed by one of the two finalists and the third-placed fan winning their favourite team's jersey.

So how does it work?

First, you need to download the official EHF EURO 2020 app from Apple's app store or Google Play. Then, register your details.

Once you've registered, select the 'match predictor' tile from the home screen. To begin with you can predict results for all preliminary round matches - make your guesses all at once, or come back each day to predict results for that day's games.

To make a prediction, click on the match you're interested in, and simply type in the number of goals for each team. You can share your prediction with friends on Facebook, Twitter, Viber or WhatsApp, and you can make predictions up until five minutes before a match begins.

Use bonus balls to double your win

You also get five 'bonus balls' to play during the preliminary round. Select a bonus ball for a match, and your score for the game will be doubled. The value of the bonus balls keeps rising for each stage of the competition.

Points are awarded for predicting the winner of a match, the correct goal difference between the two teams, and the correct result.

Once the preliminary round has concluded, predictions will open for the main round.

Keep making predictions throughout the tournament and see how high up the leaderboard you can climb, and don't forget to check out the EHF journalists' predictions to help guide your thoughts.


TEXT: EHF / jh
 
