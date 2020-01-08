«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.01.2020, 11:17
Massaging the mind of referees
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: Meet the man responsible for boosting the confidence of referees tasked with taking charge of the biggest EHF EURO to date

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

Massaging the mind of referees

It is not easy being a referee.

In pressure-cooker atmospheres, they have to make crucial split-second decisions. At that exact moment they may also have to deal with a potentially frustrated team of players, an angry coach and a crowd howling in disapproval.

You also have to remember these men and women, the best of which will take the whistle at matches at EHF EURO 2020, are also human beings, people who have to deal with the pressures of everyday life just like anybody else.

Dealing with the demands of elite level handball is more than just knowing the rules. A cool, calm, collected and confident referee is vital when those around them are losing their heads.

And that is where Icelander Johann Ingi Gunnarsson comes in.

The former coach of German giants THW Kiel is tasked with getting inside of the minds of the referee pairs who will be on duty in Sweden, Austria and Norway over the next three weeks.

Positive mental attitude

Gunnarsson’s presentation on dealing with mental strength captivated the couples. With every new slide, mobile phones were held aloft to capture his next piece of wisdom, treasured for later, personal reading.

That is what Gunnarsson is aiming for. As a mental coach, the 65-year-old appreciates every referee is different. However, there is one common goal of his work: to help control stress levels and encourage each referee to believe in themselves.

“Confidence is massive, confidence is a muscle you can train,” says Gunnarsson. “I say it’s a muscle because it’s something you can train and you can train a mindset.

“If referees are confident they can come to the court with a positive attitude and body language. If not, the players and managers can pick up on this, understand it, see that they are not confident and use it against them. That transfers to the supporters in the crowd, and that’s when we may have a crisis.”

For Gunnarsson, who has been helping referees deal with mental pressure ahead of EHF EUROs since 2012, making the officials feel mentally prepared plays a huge role in affecting their performance on the court.

To explain that, the Icelander compared the referee pairs to a pilot and co-pilot in a cockpit, underlining the significance of working together as a team. “You are leaders – without you there would be no game,” he tells them.

Throughout the presentation, the message is clear: confident refereeing requires good, calm leadership.

“The referees are managers of the game,” continues Gunnarsson. “It’s quite good to see them as managers. We see them as leaders. And how does a good leader work? They are good communicators, they listen to people and encourage people. I take a lot of these ideas to give to referees because you can use them in your lives and helps prepare for the next game.

“I’ve known so many referees for many years, and it’s always pleasing when I get feedback from them, telling me how they have used what I have told them. That reinforces how important it is to work in these factors.”

Embracing mental coaching

The Icelander laughs when he is asked whether he feels like a proud father when watching referees cope under pressure in heated moments inside sold-out arenas.

Gunnarsson, who admits he avidly examines the refereeing performances of officials in other sports such as football and basketball, believes that mental preparation is becoming more and more prevalent in handball – and that can only be seen as a positive thing.

“Thirty years ago people who wanted to ‘talk’ about their feelings and what is going on inside their heads felt that there was something wrong with them,” he says. “Now mental preparation is as important as the physical preparation, or rule preparation.

“Now you see teams and nations are embracing mental coaching. Norway women’s team have two psychologists if they need someone to talk to.

“Now ahead of such big tournaments such as these, referees have access to as many tools to ensure they can control and manage their minds in every kind of situation,” Gunnarsson concludes.


TEXT: Andrew Barringer / jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM