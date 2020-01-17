NEWS: FTC against CSM will be the Match of the Week in the first weekend of the main round as the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League returns to action next week

Hungary welcomes first MOTW in main round

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2019/20 will resume after its 10-week break with the opening weekend of the main round on 25 and 26 January.

With only the 12 strongest teams left in the race to make it to the quarter-finals and, ultimately, the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, there are many outstanding duels in the main round waiting for the fans.

For the first two playing rounds, the following games have been selected as Match of the Week:

round 1: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) on Saturday 25 January at 16:00 CET

on Saturday 25 January at 16:00 CET round 2: RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) on Sunday 2 February at 17:00 CET

Every MOTW gets extensive coverage on the EHF’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts, with three-time EHF Champions League winner Anja Althaus as face of #ehfcl providing the fans with behind-the-scenes footage as well as expert interviews with players and coaches, and is streamed live on ehfTV.com.

More information on the MOTW in Europe’s top-flight competition can be found here.

