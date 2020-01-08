«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.01.2020, 15:00
Klavs Bruun Jørgensen steps down as Danish women’s coach
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: Klavs Bruun Jørgensen has agreed with the Danish Handball Federation to step down as coach of the Danish women’s national team with immediate effect

»World Championships Channel »2020 Women's News
»
 

Klavs Bruun Jørgensen steps down as Danish women’s coach

Klavs Bruun Jørgensen is no longer in charge of Denmark’s women’s national team.

The 45-year old former Denmark international, who has been national coach since 2015, has stepped down with immediate effect in agreement with employers the Danish Handball Federation.

Finishing ninth at the 2019 World Championship in Japan last month and missing the Olympic qualifiers was a big disappointment to Danish handball. A thorough evaluation of the situation has led to the parties parting ways.

“There were pros and cons in terms of continuing with Klavs in charge, but after thorough analysis, we have decided that it is time to part ways, hoping that a change of coach can get us the last per cent we need in order to get the desired medals,” said Morten Henriksen, Danish Handball Federation sports director.

Sad to leave the players

“When the results are not as you want, there is a limit as to how far you can go on, but it is no secret that it has been a tough decision,” said Jørgensen, who had previously extended his contract with the Danish federation until 2021 in December 2017.

“I am particularly sad to end the good work with the girls who have developed incredibly during the past years,” added the coach.

Denmark are hosting the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 together with Norway in December, and the federation is now starting the process to find a new national coach for that event, where the Danish objective is winning a medal.

 

 


TEXT: Peter Bruun / jh
 
Share
CONTACT FORM