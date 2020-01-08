NEWS: Klavs Bruun Jørgensen has agreed with the Danish Handball Federation to step down as coach of the Danish women’s national team with immediate effect

Klavs Bruun Jørgensen steps down as Danish women’s coach

Klavs Bruun Jørgensen is no longer in charge of Denmark’s women’s national team.

The 45-year old former Denmark international, who has been national coach since 2015, has stepped down with immediate effect in agreement with employers the Danish Handball Federation.

Finishing ninth at the 2019 World Championship in Japan last month and missing the Olympic qualifiers was a big disappointment to Danish handball. A thorough evaluation of the situation has led to the parties parting ways.

“There were pros and cons in terms of continuing with Klavs in charge, but after thorough analysis, we have decided that it is time to part ways, hoping that a change of coach can get us the last per cent we need in order to get the desired medals,” said Morten Henriksen, Danish Handball Federation sports director.

Sad to leave the players

“When the results are not as you want, there is a limit as to how far you can go on, but it is no secret that it has been a tough decision,” said Jørgensen, who had previously extended his contract with the Danish federation until 2021 in December 2017.

“I am particularly sad to end the good work with the girls who have developed incredibly during the past years,” added the coach.

Denmark are hosting the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 together with Norway in December, and the federation is now starting the process to find a new national coach for that event, where the Danish objective is winning a medal.

