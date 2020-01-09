«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.01.2020, 15:00
EHF Marketing supports Plan International Happy Childhood project
«Go back »Print Version


Through the power of handball, Plan International, the official charity partner of the VELUX EHF Champions League, supports those less fortunate in Brazil

»EHF CL Channel »2019-20 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»
 

EHF Marketing supports Plan International Happy Childhood project

While the battle to win the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 begins today, EHF Marketing GmbH and Plan International are helping to fight bigger causes around the world through the power of handball.

Plan International, the official charity partner of the VELUX EHF Champions League, invited legendary German star, former THW Kiel left wing Dominik Klein and EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak, out to Brazil to support the Happy Childhood project and witness the work undertaken to improve the quality of children’s lives.

Happy Childhood is an initiative that promotes the healthy development of children in a safe and non-violent environment. Parents are supported in raising their children in a healthy and non-violent environment and in promoting their development. Creative play should always be part of this development. That is why Plan International creates rooms where children can be cared for and play safely, offers music workshops and trains educators in the age-appropriate treatment of children.

In the region of São Luís, in the northeast of Brazil, Plan International supports young mothers and fathers to be good parents. As a Plan International ambassador, Dominik and David visited the local project and played handball with the children.

“The best thing about the whole trip was to see these happy children who just have fun with things as simple as a balloon,” said Klein, who will be part of EHF EURO 2020 as a co-commentator for German television channel ARD.

“It seemed that there were 100 children who welcomed us. We couldn’t talk to them, but we could play together. And I have the impression that the girls and boys in the Plan International kindergarten are doing very well.”

Watch the video below to get a feel for the pair’s trip to Brazil and for further information about Plan International and the Happy Childhood project, visit the Plan International website.


TEXT: EHF/ab
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x