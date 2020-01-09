Through the power of handball, Plan International, the official charity partner of the VELUX EHF Champions League, supports those less fortunate in Brazil

EHF Marketing supports Plan International Happy Childhood project

While the battle to win the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 begins today, EHF Marketing GmbH and Plan International are helping to fight bigger causes around the world through the power of handball.

Plan International, the official charity partner of the VELUX EHF Champions League, invited legendary German star, former THW Kiel left wing Dominik Klein and EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak, out to Brazil to support the Happy Childhood project and witness the work undertaken to improve the quality of children’s lives.

Happy Childhood is an initiative that promotes the healthy development of children in a safe and non-violent environment. Parents are supported in raising their children in a healthy and non-violent environment and in promoting their development. Creative play should always be part of this development. That is why Plan International creates rooms where children can be cared for and play safely, offers music workshops and trains educators in the age-appropriate treatment of children.

In the region of São Luís, in the northeast of Brazil, Plan International supports young mothers and fathers to be good parents. As a Plan International ambassador, Dominik and David visited the local project and played handball with the children.

“The best thing about the whole trip was to see these happy children who just have fun with things as simple as a balloon,” said Klein, who will be part of EHF EURO 2020 as a co-commentator for German television channel ARD.

“It seemed that there were 100 children who welcomed us. We couldn’t talk to them, but we could play together. And I have the impression that the girls and boys in the Plan International kindergarten are doing very well.”

Watch the video below to get a feel for the pair’s trip to Brazil and for further information about Plan International and the Happy Childhood project, visit the Plan International website.

