08.01.2020

MEDIA RELEASE: Innovative content delivery to extend reach of Europe's flagship handball tournament

Fans and sponsors set to benefit from biggest ever production and digital offering at EHF EURO 2020 The European Handball Federation and Infront, exclusive media and marketing partner for the EHF EURO events, are set to raise the bar in terms of digital services at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, which throws off today.



The 2020 edition, to be played until 26 January, will include a number of digital activations designed to increase reach and awareness of the tournament, bringing handball fans closer to the action.



This year’s competition will, for the first time in history, feature 24 nations competing across 18 days of action and supporters not lucky enough to be able to attend games in person can still experience the action online and, of course, on television.



The introduction of new cameras and court angles will be complemented by an enhanced online offering when the event takes place across Sweden, Austria and Norway.



Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President Summer Sports, said: "This edition of the tournament has allowed Infront and the EHF to successfully introduce new technology and broaden the tournament's online footprint. This will bring tremendous benefits for clients, sponsors and – ultimately – fans."



Martin Hausleitner, General Secretary of the European Handball Federation, said: "The biggest EHF EURO in history will not only be one to remember on the court but off the court. Millions of fans watching across the world will benefit from the highest level of production from the comfort of their own homes."



New levels of production and delivery



For the first time in the tournament's history 24 nations will compete for the title with 65 games taking place across six venues. The increase in matches and further behind the scenes video content for TV and social media means around 160 hours of coverage will be delivered by Infront Productions, Infront's specialist broadcast production arm.



This year sees the introduction of two super slow-motion cameras from the start of the tournament, providing new options for broadcasters to use during breaks in play and highlights.



A total of 11 cameras will film the preliminary rounds, increasing to 13 in the main round and 15 in the final round.



The tournament will be broadcasted worldwide via 85 global broadcasters and the dedicated OTT handball channel ehfTV.com. ARD and ZDF, which broadcast Germany's most watched sporting event in 2019 – the IHF World Men's Handball Championship semi-final match between Norway and Germany – to almost 12 million viewers, will ensure free-to-air broadcast in the country. Free-to-air agreements have also been reached with ORF in Austria, TF1 in France and Nordic Entertainment Group in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland ensuring handball fans in key markets can watch the action.



Infront's broadcaster servicing team will be present at all six venues ensuring rights holders can deliver the best possible broadcast for viewers.



Driving innovation to broaden handball's reach



Infront's and the EHF's partnerships with technological start-ups will also enhance the tournament's impact.



The Women's EHF EURO 2018 introduced automated highlights with WSC and over 1,200 videos were produced – approximately 10 times more than any previous event. This led to almost 20 million views through media partners, participating teams and influencers.



Automated videos will return for the Men's EHF EURO 2020 with sponsors benefitting from branded highlights which can be shared via their social channels.



Minute.ly will be used for the first time at an EHF tournament, automatically generating eye-catching teasers resulting in higher video engagement.



DEEP will also create data-driven infographics whilst Antourage will enable the EHF content team to livestream from one device to multiple social media channelsand the EHF EURO app at the same time, simplifying the process and ensuring more exclusive live video content from all venues, bringing fans closer to the action.



This will all be tracked by Videocites, an AI-based tracking and analytics tool which calculates engagement and reach of all EHF-produced content, providing valuable insights into earned media value for sponsors.



A pan-European foundation for sponsors



Fan activation will form a large part of activity onsite. LIDL's Fan Sofa has been reintroduced, giving selected supporters a unique view of the match at all venues. Grundfos will sponsor the Player of the Match award for the first time, while all partners will benefit from automated highlights for their own channels through WSC's technology.





EHF EURO 2020 broadcast partners:



Austria – ORF, ORF Radio

Belarus – Belarus TV

Bosnia & Herzegovina – BHRT

Brazil – ESPN

Croatia – RTL Croatia

Denmark - TV 2 – Denmark

Lithuania, Latvia & Estonia – All Media Baltics

Finland – Nentgroup Finland

France – BeIN Sports France, TF1

Georgia – Silknet

Germany – ARD, ZDF, ARD Radio, sportdeutschland.tv

Hungary, Czech Republic & Slovakia – AMC

Iceland – RUV

Israel – Charltons’ Sportschannel(s)

Italy – Pallamano TV/Eleven Sports

Montenegro – RTCG

Netherlands – Ziggo

North Macedonia – Telma TV

Norway – Nentgroup Norway

Portugal – Sport TV

Poland TVP

Romania – Telekom Sports, Digi Sport

Russia – Match TV

Serbia – RTS

Slovenia – RTV Slovenija

Spain – TVE

Sweden – Nentgroup Sweden

Switzerland – TV24 or TV25, SRG

Ukraine – Poverkhnost/SIA Sport Media Group, Public Broadcasting Company



