Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
08.01.2020, 19:45
The online home of the EHF EURO is ehf-euro.com
»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

The online home of the EHF EURO is ehf-euro.com

The official championship website at www.ehf-euro.com provides extensive and live information throughout the Men's EHF EURO 2020 tournament. Additionally, live and on-demand streaming with English commentary is provided of all 53 matches at www.ehfTV.com.

Handball fans will also be able to enjoy near-live viral clips, daily highlights, best goals and programme teasers, produced by Infront, on the championship’s official YouTube Channel (www.YouTube.com/ehfeuro).

The EHF EURO 2020 team will offer extensive coverage across social media channels including Twitter (www.twitter.com/ehfeuro), Facebook (www.facebook.com/ehfeuro) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ehfeuro). Meanwhile the (Un)informed Handball Hour are producing regular podcasts, available in English on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Podbean as well as on the official website.

At the end of each day a summary of the action will be posted here on eurohandball.com, but your main source of news should be ehf-euro.com.

So, why are you still here? www.ehf-euro.com is just one click away.


TEXT: EHF / jh
 
