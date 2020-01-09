Vice President of the Court of Handball died at the age of 76

Henk Lenaerts has passed away

The EHF has the sad duty to report that the EHF Court Of Handball’s vice president, Henk Lenaerts, has passed away on 5 January at the age of 76.

The Dutch lawyer has been a long-time member of the EHF’s legal commissions, first being a member of the EHF Court of Handball before becoming the CoH’s vice president in 2016.

“Henk has always been a very kind person and an outstanding attorney who has brilliantly contributed to the success of our Court of Handball,” says Panos Antoniou, president of the Court of Handball.

The staff and officials of the EHF join the whole of the European handball family in expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henk Lenaerts at this difficult time.

