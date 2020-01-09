DAY 1 LIVE! Former champions Spain and Germany join Belarus and Croatia with opening wins
Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. All times in CET.
Reigning champions Spain began title defence against Latvia with a 33:22 win
Germany beat the Netherlands 34:23 in the Group C opener
Belarus took a 35:30 victory against Serbia in Group A
Croatia dashed Montenegro's hopes of their first EHF EURO win, taking a 27:21 victory
23:00 THAT'S A WRAP FROM DAY 1!
All the matches are over - but don't forget you can relive the highlights by checking out our Twitter feed, or our YouTube channel tomorrow morning. Come back tomorrow for day 2 of what promises to be an amazing EHF EURO!
22:20 FULL MATCH REVIEWS
Don't miss the reviews of all four of tonight's matches, including analysis of the teams' performances and quotes from coaches and players.
22:00 CROATIA AND SPAIN VICTORIOUS
Both Croatia and Spain moved into comfortable leads in the second halves of their matches, with Spain in particular demonstrating excellent form against a fading Latvia.
Croatia 27:21 Montenegro
Spain 33:22 Latvia
21:07 HALF-TIME
We have two incredible matches on our hands! At the break, Montenegro lead Croatia 13:12 - remember Montenegro have never won an EHF EURO match! Meanwhile in Trondheim Latvia are putting up an incredible fight against the defending champions, and the score is 14:11.
19:50 BELARUS AND GERMANY VICTORIOUS
Belarus and Germany both stretched away in the second halves of their matches, to take the first EHF EURO 2020 wins. The Netherlands ran out of steam against a dominant Germany, while Belarus managed to hang on despite a determined fight from Serbia.
Belarus 35:30 Serbia
Germany 34:23 Netherlands
19:10 SECOND HALVES UNDERWAY
Don't forget that we have live tickers for all matches - find the Belarus vs Serbia match here and the Germany vs Netherlands match here!
19:00 HALF-TIME
After the first half of both matches, it's 16:15 to Belarus against Serbia in Group A in Graz, and 15:13 to Germany over the Netherlands in Group C in Trondheim. Both Serbia and the Netherlands profited from errors from their opponents to pull back from larger deficits, and Germany will be missing Uwe Gensheimer who received a red card only 15 minutes in.
18:00 WARM-UP!
The teams are warming up in both Graz and Trondheim and it's just 15 minutes until the EHF EURO 2020 really begins. Are you ready?
14:20 DUTCH DEBUTANTS READY TO BRING IT ON
The Netherlands' young team are relishing the prospect of the nation's first-ever EHF EURO. They know that today's match against former champions Germany will be tough, but don't count them out ... Yesterday we spoke to centre back Luc Steins about his hopes for the competition.
12:20 THE EXPERTS MAKE THEIR PREDICTIONS!
The EHF journalists have thought long and hard and come up with their predictions for the eventual champions and the MVP of the tournament as well as other key questions. What did they think? Click here to find out!
10:45 DR HANDBALL SPEAKS TO TOBIAS REICHMANN
Our very own Dr Handball is in Trondheim and this morning he's discovering the arena and talking to Germany's Tobias Reichmann. Watch the full video:
10:10 LES TROIS MOUSQUETAIRES
Michaël Guigou, Luc Abalo and Cedric Sorhaindo are three of France's most experienced players and we've spoken to them ahead of what promises to be their last EHF EURO - check out our interview here!
09:30 GOOD MORNING!
A very good morning. Day one of EHF EURO 2020 is here! Stay tuned for all the latest news, previews and reviews of the first day of the championships, with matches live in Graz, Austria, and Trondheim, Norway.
To begin with, find out what's in store this evening by reading our preview of the first day's matches.
TEXT: EHF / jh