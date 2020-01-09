AT A GLANCE: There were strong performances from the debutant teams but ultimately the favourites triumphed in all four matches on day 1, with wins for Belarus, Croatia, Germany and Spain

DAY 1 LIVE! Former champions Spain and Germany join Belarus and Croatia with opening wins

Reigning champions Spain began title defence against Latvia with a 33:22 win

Germany beat the Netherlands 34:23 in the Group C opener

Belarus took a 35:30 victory against Serbia in Group A

Croatia dashed Montenegro's hopes of their first EHF EURO win, taking a 27:21 victory

23:00 THAT'S A WRAP FROM DAY 1!

22:20 FULL MATCH REVIEWS

22:00 CROATIA AND SPAIN VICTORIOUS

Both Croatia and Spain moved into comfortable leads in the second halves of their matches, with Spain in particular demonstrating excellent form against a fading Latvia.

Croatia 27:21 Montenegro

Spain 33:22 Latvia

21:07 HALF-TIME

We have two incredible matches on our hands! At the break, Montenegro lead Croatia 13:12 - remember Montenegro have never won an EHF EURO match! Meanwhile in Trondheim Latvia are putting up an incredible fight against the defending champions, and the score is 14:11.

Dainis Kristopans is making sure @LVhandball ???????? are right in this match! Amazing stuff from the giant right back. ????#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember pic.twitter.com/06l8anx2gm — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 9, 2020

19:50 BELARUS AND GERMANY VICTORIOUS

Belarus and Germany both stretched away in the second halves of their matches, to take the first EHF EURO 2020 wins. The Netherlands ran out of steam against a dominant Germany, while Belarus managed to hang on despite a determined fight from Serbia.

Belarus 35:30 Serbia

Germany 34:23 Netherlands

19:10 SECOND HALVES UNDERWAY

19:00 HALF-TIME

After the first half of both matches, it's 16:15 to Belarus against Serbia in Group A in Graz, and 15:13 to Germany over the Netherlands in Group C in Trondheim. Both Serbia and the Netherlands profited from errors from their opponents to pull back from larger deficits, and Germany will be missing Uwe Gensheimer who received a red card only 15 minutes in.

HALF-TIME: #Belarus just have the edge over @rssrbije in Graz, largely thanks to Uladzislau Kulesh who's scored 4 of their 16 goals. It's 16:15!#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember pic.twitter.com/opqak9zz2I — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 9, 2020

18:00 WARM-UP!

The teams are warming up in both Graz and Trondheim and it's just 15 minutes until the EHF EURO 2020 really begins. Are you ready?

14:20 DUTCH DEBUTANTS READY TO BRING IT ON

The Netherlands' young team are relishing the prospect of the nation's first-ever EHF EURO. They know that today's match against former champions Germany will be tough, but don't count them out ... Yesterday we spoke to centre back Luc Steins about his hopes for the competition.

INTERVIEW: The Dutch are relishing the opportunity to play the best teams on the biggest stage. We spoke to centre back Luc Steins about what #ehfeuro2020 means for the squad ????@Handbal_NL ????????#dreamwinrememberhttps://t.co/jYCBFPwX3z — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 8, 2020

12:20 THE EXPERTS MAKE THEIR PREDICTIONS!

The EHF journalists have thought long and hard and come up with their predictions for the eventual champions and the MVP of the tournament as well as other key questions. What did they think? Click here to find out!





10:45 DR HANDBALL SPEAKS TO TOBIAS REICHMANN

Our very own Dr Handball is in Trondheim and this morning he's discovering the arena and talking to Germany's Tobias Reichmann. Watch the full video:

10:10 LES TROIS MOUSQUETAIRES

Michaël Guigou, Luc Abalo and Cedric Sorhaindo are three of France's most experienced players and we've spoken to them ahead of what promises to be their last EHF EURO - check out our interview here!

.@FRAHandball will say au revoir to three of their stars at the end of the season. We spoke to @lucabalo, @cesorhaindo & Michael Guigou ahead of what they expect to be their last EHF EURO ????????#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember https://t.co/0ph9OItN3Y — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 9, 2020



09:30 GOOD MORNING!

A very good morning. Day one of EHF EURO 2020 is here! Stay tuned for all the latest news, previews and reviews of the first day of the championships, with matches live in Graz, Austria, and Trondheim, Norway.

#ehfeuro2020 throws off TOMORROW in Graz and Trondheim - in the first of our daily previews, check out the history behind each of the four matches ahead!

???????? vs ????????

???????? vs ????????

???????? vs ????????

???????? vs ????????#dreamwinremember https://t.co/62GtYyUL5Z — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 8, 2020

TEXT: