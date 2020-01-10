Seven teams want to build on winning start
Title-holders Siófok KC Hungary earned the biggest win of the opening round in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase last weekend.
On Sunday, the Hungarian side can further strengthen their position in group B during a short trip to Romanian neighbours Magura Cisnadie, who are looking for their first ever points in a group phase, having lost all six matches last season and starting the current campaign with a 12-goal defeat at HC Podravka Vegeta last week.
Like Siófok, there are six more teams that won their opening game last week and will be eager to add a second victory to their tally.
Fans will be able to follow six of this weekend’s eight matches live on ehfTV.com.
GROUP A
DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
DVSC narrowly won their opening match, 31:30 away at Kastamonu
-
including the qualification rounds, DVSC are on a five-game winning streak
-
Most opened the group phase with a clear home defeat against THC
-
Most won their midweek match in the Czech league comfortably, 35:23 against Handball PSG Zlin
Thüringer HC (GER) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)
Sunday 12 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
THC top the group after round 1 based on goal difference
-
THC’s Iveta Koresova is the competition’s third-best scorer so far, with 25 goals
-
Kastamonu claimed an emphatic 63:19 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish league on Tuesday
-
THC and Kastamonu have not before in a European Cup competition
GROUP B
Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET
-
Podravka won easily at home against Cisnadie last week, while Kobenhavn could not stop title-holders Siófok
-
Podravks’a Dejana Milosavljevic carried her outstanding CL form (37 goals in 6 games) into the EHF Cup, scoring 10 times in the opening match
-
Kobenhavn struggled with scoring against Siófok last week
Magura Cisnadie (ROM) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)
Sunday 12 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
after excelling for Spain at the WCh in Japan, Nerea Pena continued her terrific season with 11 goals in Siófok’s EHF Cup group phase opener
-
Cisnadie are still looking for their first ever win in the EHF Cup group phase after seven games
-
the Romanian side suffered a clear loss in Croatia last week
-
the teams will meet for the first time in an EC competition
GROUP C
Odense Handbold (DEN) vs MKS Lublin S.A. (POL)
Saturday 12 January, 13:00 CET
-
Odense are after their second win since edging ÉRD 28:27 on a last-second goal last week
-
Odense line player Kathrine Heindahl has scored 20 times in three games
-
Odense lost to Viborg (25:21) and dropped to third in the Danish league this week
-
Lublin enjoyed a narrow 33:32 win after penalties against Jaroslaw
CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) vs ÉRD (HUN)
Saturday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
Bistrita got a 22:22 draw in their European debut game against Lublin last week
-
ÉRD lost 28:27 against Odense, missing their final attempt and conceding on a fast break by the Danish visitors
-
Bistrita hope for a sold-out arena for their first ever EC home game
-
although still early days, a win is crucial in this group for both teams
GROUP D
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Saturday 11 January, 16.00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
both teams had contrasting starts to the group phase, with Storhamar losing at Herning-Ikast but Bietigheim defeating Lada
-
they also met in last season’s group phase, when Storhamar beat Bietigheim 29:28 to secure access to the quarter-final
-
Storhamar lost a point in the Norwegian league Wednesday by drawing 28:28 away against Sola and are currently third
-
Bietigheim are ranked second in the German Bundesliga
Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com
-
Lada want to bounce back from losing 31:29 away to Bietigheim last week, while Herning-Ikast started with a clear win over Storhamar
-
both clubs have won the Women’s EHF Cup twice in the past
-
Lada’s Elena Mikhaylichenko and Herning-Ikast’s Helene Fauske share the lead in the top scorer standings with 26 goals each
-
Lada are second in the Russian league behind untouchable Rostov, while Herning-Ikast are fifth in the Danish top flight
