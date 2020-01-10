2019-20 Women's EHF Cup

10.01.2020, 12:30

ROUND PREVIEW: The road to the quarter-final is still long but tension in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase is gradually building, as six second-round matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com this weekend

Seven teams want to build on winning start Title-holders Siófok KC Hungary earned the biggest win of the opening round in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase last weekend. On Sunday, the Hungarian side can further strengthen their position in group B during a short trip to Romanian neighbours Magura Cisnadie, who are looking for their first ever points in a group phase, having lost all six matches last season and starting the current campaign with a 12-goal defeat at HC Podravka Vegeta last week. Like Siófok, there are six more teams that won their opening game last week and will be eager to add a second victory to their tally. Fans will be able to follow six of this weekend’s eight matches live on ehfTV.com. GROUP A DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)

Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com DVSC narrowly won their opening match, 31:30 away at Kastamonu

including the qualification rounds, DVSC are on a five-game winning streak

Most opened the group phase with a clear home defeat against THC

Most won their midweek match in the Czech league comfortably, 35:23 against Handball PSG Zlin Thüringer HC (GER) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

Sunday 12 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com THC top the group after round 1 based on goal difference

THC’s Iveta Koresova is the competition’s third-best scorer so far, with 25 goals

Kastamonu claimed an emphatic 63:19 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish league on Tuesday

THC and Kastamonu have not before in a European Cup competition GROUP B Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET Podravka won easily at home against Cisnadie last week, while Kobenhavn could not stop title-holders Siófok

Podravks’a Dejana Milosavljevic carried her outstanding CL form (37 goals in 6 games) into the EHF Cup, scoring 10 times in the opening match

Kobenhavn struggled with scoring against Siófok last week Magura Cisnadie (ROM) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)

Sunday 12 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com after excelling for Spain at the WCh in Japan, Nerea Pena continued her terrific season with 11 goals in Siófok’s EHF Cup group phase opener

Cisnadie are still looking for their first ever win in the EHF Cup group phase after seven games

the Romanian side suffered a clear loss in Croatia last week

the teams will meet for the first time in an EC competition 🤩 Enjoy the highlights again from last weekend's opening round in the Women's #ehfcup group phase ⬇ pic.twitter.com/B9O9Xn8QdA — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) January 6, 2020 GROUP C Odense Handbold (DEN) vs MKS Lublin S.A. (POL)

Saturday 12 January, 13:00 CET Odense are after their second win since edging ÉRD 28:27 on a last-second goal last week

Odense line player Kathrine Heindahl has scored 20 times in three games

Odense lost to Viborg (25:21) and dropped to third in the Danish league this week

Lublin enjoyed a narrow 33:32 win after penalties against Jaroslaw CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) vs ÉRD (HUN)

Saturday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Bistrita got a 22:22 draw in their European debut game against Lublin last week

ÉRD lost 28:27 against Odense, missing their final attempt and conceding on a fast break by the Danish visitors

Bistrita hope for a sold-out arena for their first ever EC home game

although still early days, a win is crucial in this group for both teams GROUP D Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Saturday 11 January, 16.00 CET, live on ehfTV.com both teams had contrasting starts to the group phase, with Storhamar losing at Herning-Ikast but Bietigheim defeating Lada

they also met in last season’s group phase, when Storhamar beat Bietigheim 29:28 to secure access to the quarter-final

Storhamar lost a point in the Norwegian league Wednesday by drawing 28:28 away against Sola and are currently third

Bietigheim are ranked second in the German Bundesliga Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Lada want to bounce back from losing 31:29 away to Bietigheim last week, while Herning-Ikast started with a clear win over Storhamar

both clubs have won the Women’s EHF Cup twice in the past

Lada’s Elena Mikhaylichenko and Herning-Ikast’s Helene Fauske share the lead in the top scorer standings with 26 goals each

Lada are second in the Russian league behind untouchable Rostov, while Herning-Ikast are fifth in the Danish top flight

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev, Adrian Costeiu, Peter Bruun, Bela Müller / ew



