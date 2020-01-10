«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

10.01.2020, 12:30
Seven teams want to build on winning start
«Go back »Print Version


ROUND PREVIEW: The road to the quarter-final is still long but tension in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase is gradually building, as six second-round matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com this weekend

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»
 

Seven teams want to build on winning start

Title-holders Siófok KC Hungary earned the biggest win of the opening round in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase last weekend.

On Sunday, the Hungarian side can further strengthen their position in group B during a short trip to Romanian neighbours Magura Cisnadie, who are looking for their first ever points in a group phase, having lost all six matches last season and starting the current campaign with a 12-goal defeat at HC Podravka Vegeta last week.

Like Siófok, there are six more teams that won their opening game last week and will be eager to add a second victory to their tally.

Fans will be able to follow six of this weekend’s eight matches live on ehfTV.com.

GROUP A

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • DVSC narrowly won their opening match, 31:30 away at Kastamonu
  • including the qualification rounds, DVSC are on a five-game winning streak
  • Most opened the group phase with a clear home defeat against THC
  • Most won their midweek match in the Czech league comfortably, 35:23 against Handball PSG Zlin

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)
Sunday 12 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • THC top the group after round 1 based on goal difference
  • THC’s Iveta Koresova is the competition’s third-best scorer so far, with 25 goals
  • Kastamonu claimed an emphatic 63:19 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish league on Tuesday
  • THC and Kastamonu have not before in a European Cup competition

GROUP B

Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET

  • Podravka won easily at home against Cisnadie last week, while Kobenhavn could not stop title-holders Siófok
  • Podravks’a Dejana Milosavljevic carried her outstanding CL form (37 goals in 6 games) into the EHF Cup, scoring 10 times in the opening match
  • Kobenhavn struggled with scoring against Siófok last week

Magura Cisnadie (ROM) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)
Sunday 12 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • after excelling for Spain at the WCh in Japan, Nerea Pena continued her terrific season with 11 goals in Siófok’s EHF Cup group phase opener
  • Cisnadie are still looking for their first ever win in the EHF Cup group phase after seven games
  • the Romanian side suffered a clear loss in Croatia last week
  • the teams will meet for the first time in an EC competition

GROUP C

Odense Handbold (DEN) vs MKS Lublin S.A. (POL)
Saturday 12 January, 13:00 CET

  • Odense are after their second win since edging ÉRD 28:27 on a last-second goal last week
  • Odense line player Kathrine Heindahl has scored 20 times in three games
  • Odense lost to Viborg (25:21) and dropped to third in the Danish league this week
  • Lublin enjoyed a narrow 33:32 win after penalties against Jaroslaw

CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) vs ÉRD (HUN)
Saturday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Bistrita got a 22:22 draw in their European debut game against Lublin last week
  • ÉRD lost 28:27 against Odense, missing their final attempt and conceding on a fast break by the Danish visitors
  • Bistrita hope for a sold-out arena for their first ever EC home game
  • although still early days, a win is crucial in this group for both teams

GROUP D

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Saturday 11 January, 16.00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams had contrasting starts to the group phase, with Storhamar losing at Herning-Ikast but Bietigheim defeating Lada
  • they also met in last season’s group phase, when Storhamar beat Bietigheim 29:28 to secure access to the quarter-final
  • Storhamar lost a point in the Norwegian league Wednesday by drawing 28:28 away against Sola and are currently third
  • Bietigheim are ranked second in the German Bundesliga

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Saturday 11 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Lada want to bounce back from losing 31:29 away to Bietigheim last week, while Herning-Ikast started with a clear win over Storhamar
  • both clubs have won the Women’s EHF Cup twice in the past
  • Lada’s Elena Mikhaylichenko and Herning-Ikast’s Helene Fauske share the lead in the top scorer standings with 26 goals each
  • Lada are second in the Russian league behind untouchable Rostov, while Herning-Ikast are fifth in the Danish top flight

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev, Adrian Costeiu, Peter Bruun, Bela Müller / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x