Sweden cruise to a win over Switzerland, Portugal shock France
Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.
-
In group B Austria threw off against near neighbours the Czech Republic with a 32:29 win
-
Portugal shone to beat France 28:25 in group D, while Slovenia cruised to a 26:23 win against Poland in group F
-
North Macedonia beat Ukraine with a buzzer-beater from Kiril Lazarov
-
Norway opened with a 32:26 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina
-
In group F in Gothenburg, Sweden beat Switzerland 34:21
-
Read the day's preview here
23:15 REVIEW ALL THE ACTION!
With all six matches complete, don't miss our reviews packed with stats, analysis and quotes!
Bilyk gives Austria dream start with 12 goals
Last-gasp Lazarov goal gives North Macedonia victory
Portugal surprise France in group D opener
Norway open preliminary round with a win
Slovenia throw off EHF EURO in style
Magician Palicka lifts Sweden past Switzerland
22:10 SWEDEN, NORTH MACEDONIA AND NORWAY WIN
With all tonight's matches complete, Sweden, Norway and North Macedonia have also notched up wins - with Sweden's 13-goal margin over Switzerland the largest of the competition so far.
21:10 SWEDEN TAKE SEVEN-GOAL LEAD
At half-time Sweden are leading Switzerland by seven goals in Gothenburg. In Trondheim, Norway are five goals up against Bosnia & Herzegovina, while North Macedonia lead Ukraine by three in Vienna.
19:50 PORTUGAL, AUSTRIA, SLOVENIA WIN
Austria stormed back in the second half, led by Nikola Bilyk with 12 goals, to win 32:29 against the Czech Republic; Portugal secured a brilliant win over France, 25:28; and Slovenia beat Poland 26:23.
19:30 NO FURTHER SANCTIONS FOR MAQUEDA AND MORROS
Spain's Jorge Maqueda and Viran Morros, who received red cards in yesterday's match against Latvia, will receive no further punishment.
19:00 HALF-TIME
At the break, the Czech Republic have fought back and taken the lead over Austria; Portugal did the same against France; while Slovenia have led for the whole 30 minutes against Poland.
18:30 MATCHES UNDERWAY
Austria, France and Slovenia have taken early, slight leads in their matches, which are now all underway.
17:15 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
There are six matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:
The first matches throw off in just 60 minutes at 18:15 CET.
17:00 MEET THE EHF EURO BOT!
Have you tried our new Facebook bot yet? Just send a message to the EHF EURO Facebook page, type in a player or team name, and the bot will play their highlights for you!
15:00 SWITZERLAND NOT HERE FOR A HOLIDAY
Switzerland might be the underdogs in their match against Sweden later, but key player Andre Schmid wants to show the world that his team are here to prove themselves. Find out what he's thinking ahead of the game in our exclusive feature.
14:45 NEW PODCAST!
The next edition of the (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast is now available - check the ehf-euro.com front page to listen or click below. In this episode Chris O'Reilly and Brian Campion look at what happened yesterday, and speak to EHF journalist Kevin Domas about the clash between France and Portugal this evening.
14:00 NO FURTHER PUNISHMENT FOR GENSHEIMER
No further punishment will be imposed on the German left wing Uwe Geinsheimer for the red card he received in the opener against the Netherlands.
13:20 CAN PORTUGAL BEAT FRANCE AGAIN?
Portugal's 33:27 victory against France in the EHF EURO 2020 qualifiers last year was a major reason behind their ultimate qualification for the final tournament. Line player Tiago Rocha is confident that his team can perform again as they face the three-time champions in Trondheim later today. Read our feature to find out why.
12:30 DARK HORSES SLOVENIA READY TO RIDE
Slovenia are among the relative unknowns of this competition, a mixture of experience and youth with a brand-new coach, but captain Vid Kavticnik says they are ready to take on Poland later today in Gothenburg.
12:00 A LOOK AHEAD TO TOMORROW
Tomorrow's matches sees Group E start in Malmö, and what promises to be a brilliant match between former champions Spain and Germany. We've previewed the action for you!
10:30 THE BOY WHO DARED TO DREAM
At the age of 13, Sander Sagosen said he wanted to be the best handballer in the world. Now, he's right up there. Ahead of Norway's first match this evening against Bosnia & Herzegovina, we took a look at his career so far.
10:00 THE HOSTS ARE IN THE HOUSE
Want to know the history between the 12 sides starting their EHF EURO 2020 competition today? Don't miss our daily preview of all six matches in Groups B, D and F!
09:30 WELCOME TO DAY 2!
Another packed day of handball is in store with no fewer than six matches ahead this evening.
For a reminder of what happened yesterday, check out our day 1 at-a-glance report here.
TEXT: ehf-euro.com