AT A GLANCE: Portugal took a magnificent opening victory over France; Nikola Bilyk scored 12 times as Austria beat the Czech Republic; and Sweden beat Switzerland by 13 goals

Sweden cruise to a win over Switzerland, Portugal shock France

In group B Austria threw off against near neighbours the Czech Republic with a 32:29 win

Portugal shone to beat France 28:25 in group D, while Slovenia cruised to a 26:23 win against Poland in group F

North Macedonia beat Ukraine with a buzzer-beater from Kiril Lazarov

Norway opened with a 32:26 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina

In group F in Gothenburg, Sweden beat Switzerland 34:21

23:15 REVIEW ALL THE ACTION!

With all six matches complete, don't miss our reviews packed with stats, analysis and quotes!

22:10 SWEDEN, NORTH MACEDONIA AND NORWAY WIN

With all tonight's matches complete, Sweden, Norway and North Macedonia have also notched up wins - with Sweden's 13-goal margin over Switzerland the largest of the competition so far.

21:10 SWEDEN TAKE SEVEN-GOAL LEAD

At half-time Sweden are leading Switzerland by seven goals in Gothenburg. In Trondheim, Norway are five goals up against Bosnia & Herzegovina, while North Macedonia lead Ukraine by three in Vienna.

19:50 PORTUGAL, AUSTRIA, SLOVENIA WIN

Austria stormed back in the second half, led by Nikola Bilyk with 12 goals, to win 32:29 against the Czech Republic; Portugal secured a brilliant win over France, 25:28; and Slovenia beat Poland 26:23.

19:30 NO FURTHER SANCTIONS FOR MAQUEDA AND MORROS

Spain's Jorge Maqueda and Viran Morros, who received red cards in yesterday's match against Latvia, will receive no further punishment.

19:00 HALF-TIME

At the break, the Czech Republic have fought back and taken the lead over Austria; Portugal did the same against France; while Slovenia have led for the whole 30 minutes against Poland.

18:30 MATCHES UNDERWAY

Austria, France and Slovenia have taken early, slight leads in their matches, which are now all underway.

The first matches throw off in just 60 minutes at 18:15 CET.

Have you tried our new Facebook bot yet? Just send a message to the EHF EURO Facebook page, type in a player or team name, and the bot will play their highlights for you!

15:00 SWITZERLAND NOT HERE FOR A HOLIDAY

14:45 NEW PODCAST!

14:00 NO FURTHER PUNISHMENT FOR GENSHEIMER

No further punishment will be imposed on the German left wing Uwe Geinsheimer for the red card he received in the opener against the Netherlands.

13:20 CAN PORTUGAL BEAT FRANCE AGAIN?

12:30 DARK HORSES SLOVENIA READY TO RIDE

12:00 A LOOK AHEAD TO TOMORROW

10:30 THE BOY WHO DARED TO DREAM

10:00 THE HOSTS ARE IN THE HOUSE

09:30 WELCOME TO DAY 2!

Another packed day of handball is in store with no fewer than six matches ahead this evening.

For a reminder of what happened yesterday, check out our day 1 at-a-glance report here.

TEXT: