GROUP C REVIEW: Odense opened a six-goal gap after eight minutes and never looked back, taking their second win in a row, 35:18, against MKS Lublin

Odense hand Lublin worst ever loss in EHF Cup

Coming off a draw in their Women’s EHF Cup group phase opener last week, Lublin found themselves in a rut early in the game against Odense, as the Danish powerhouse proceeded to hand the Polish champions their worst ever loss in the Women’s EHF Cup, 35:18.

Odense top the group with four points from two games and look already in a strong position to advance to the quarter-final

Lublin had only 11 players on the sheet due to injuries

The previous worst loss for Lublin was against Randers, another Danish side, 34:24, in the EHF Cup quarter-final in 2009/10

GROUP C

Odense Handbold (DEN) vs MKS Lublin S.A. (POL) 35:18 (18:13)

Traveling to Denmark with only 11 players, it was always going to be a tough ask for Lublin to surprise a strong team like Odense.

The Danish side was eyeing their second win in a row in the group and they duly delivered, after a strong start that made Lublin take an early time-out after only eight minutes.

Dutch playmaker Nycke Groot was her usual self, orchestrating everything in the back line, as she scored twice and assisted other three goals in a 5:0 run that saw the Danish side take an 8:2 lead.

There was no stopping from a relentless Odense side, as backs Mie Højlund and Stine Jørgensen were flawless, with another 5:0 run taking the gap to 10 goals, 13:3.

Lublin created their own 4:0 run to cut the gap to five goals at the break, 18:13, but there was much more to come from Odense.

The Danish duo of Stine Jørgensen and Kathrine Heindahl combined for eight goals to lift Odense once again, as Lublin’s lack of depth was decisive in the second half.

The Polish side only scored five times in the last 30 minutes, as Odense steamrolled their way to a 35:18 win, handing the Polish side their worst loss ever in the competition.

