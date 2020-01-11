GROUP A REVIEW: Free-flowing attack in the second half helped the Hungarian sider to comfortably beat Banik Most on home court

DVSC down Most for second straight win

After a surprise victory at Kastamonu in the opening round, DVSC Schaeffler went on to celebrate another win on Saturday.

Playing at home against DHK Banik Most, the Debrecen-based side faced some problems in the first half, but greatly improved after the break and ultimately won 36:29.

DVSC are now top of group A with four points

coming from the Champions League, Most have now lost both games in the EHF Cup

Anita Bulath scored six times for DVSC; Jana Sustkova seven for Most

GROUP A

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 36:29 (14:14)

Most had a better start and scored three straight goals early in the match. However, Debrecen weathered the storm, and a 5:0 run in the next five minutes helped them to take a 5:3 lead.

The game became more balanced after that, with neither of the sides being able to pull clear. DVSC enjoyed a better shot efficiency, yet the teams were level at half-time (14:14), as Most’s Katarina Kostelna missed a good chance to put her team in front a few seconds before the break.

However, free-flowing attack helped DVSC to score as many as 10 goals in the 11 opening minutes of the second half, which saw them taking a 24:19 lead.

💣 B-O-O-M! Did you see that!? What a rocket by Anna Kovács for #DVSC against @handballmost this afternoon 💪#ehfcup pic.twitter.com/JBokRpcH5x — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) January 11, 2020

Anna Kovacs, who missed a number of shots before the break, started to use her chances better, and she enjoyed a good support from Szabina Karnik, Rebeka Arany and Anita Bulath.

Experienced left back Bulath scored five of her six goals before the break, but it did not stop her from finishing the game as Debrecen’s top scorer.

