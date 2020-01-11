GROUP B REVIEW: The Croatian champions trailed at half-time but outscored Kobenhavn Handball after the break to earn their second win of the competition

Second-half revival earns Podravka win in Denmark

HC Podravka Vegeta continued their winning start in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase by adding another victory Saturday, 28:26 against Kobenhavn Handball.

However, the Croatian champions had to work hard for the reward after trailing the Danish hosts until far into the second half

Tjasa Stanko and Dejena Milosavljevic from Podravka scored combined 13 goals

Linn Bohm finished with 7 goals for Kobenhavn

Podravka is still 100% after two games

GROUP B

Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs Podravka Vegeta HC (CRO) 15:13 (26:28)

The Danish side started confidently their first game at home in the EHF Cup group phase as they quickly developed a three-goal lead.

The Croatian champions did not score for 10 minutes before centre back Tjasa Stanko broke the silence with two goals.

Kobenhavn’s pivot Linn Blohm was unstoppable in the first half (15:13) as she netted five times.

Dejena Milosavljevic and Lamprini Tsakalou sailed back Podravka’s boat and in the 57th minute the visitors regained the lead for the first time since the sixth minute of the first half.

Zlatko Saracevic’s squad did not let the hosts come back and added another win, after beating Cisnadie in round 1 last week.

