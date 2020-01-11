«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.01.2020, 16:20
Second-half revival earns Podravka win in Denmark
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: The Croatian champions trailed at half-time but outscored Kobenhavn Handball after the break to earn their second win of the competition

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»HC Podravka Vegeta
»Kobenhavn Handball
»
 

Second-half revival earns Podravka win in Denmark

HC Podravka Vegeta continued their winning start in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase by adding another victory Saturday, 28:26 against Kobenhavn Handball.

However, the Croatian champions had to work hard for the reward after trailing the Danish hosts until far into the second half

  • Tjasa Stanko and Dejena Milosavljevic from Podravka scored combined 13 goals
  • Linn Bohm finished with 7 goals for Kobenhavn
  • Podravka is still 100% after two games

GROUP B

Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs Podravka Vegeta HC (CRO) 15:13 (26:28)

The Danish side started confidently their first game at home in the EHF Cup group phase as they quickly developed a three-goal lead.

The Croatian champions did not score for 10 minutes before centre back Tjasa Stanko broke the silence with two goals.

Kobenhavn’s pivot Linn Blohm was unstoppable in the first half (15:13) as she netted five times.

Dejena Milosavljevic and Lamprini Tsakalou sailed back Podravka’s boat and in the 57th minute the visitors regained the lead for the first time since the sixth minute of the first half.

Zlatko Saracevic’s squad did not let the hosts come back and added another win, after beating Cisnadie in round 1 last week.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x