GROUP D REVIEW: With only 12 players on their roster, the Danish visitors still came away from Lada with a clear win

Herning-Ikast go top after win at Lada

Herning-Ikast Handbold defied the odds Saturday as the Danish side, hit by injuries, travelled to Russia with only 12 players but still returned home with both points after clearly beating Lada 25:20 in the Women’s EHF Cup group phase.

Herning-Ikast have four points after two matches, while Lada are still on zero

Herning-Ikast were leading almost throughout the match by two to six goals

Lada’s Elena Mikhaylichenko won the ‘top scorer duel’ with Helene Fauske, 8:6

GROUP D

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 20:25 (11:14)

Herning-Ikast top scorer Helene Fauske started where she left off in her team’s first match against Storhamar – by scoring goals.

Alongside Tonje Løseth and Stine Skogrand, she formed an entirely Norwegian backcourt line that put pressure on the Lada defence, helping the visitors establish an early four-goal lead.

At the beginning, the Herning-Ikast defence was good at containing Lada left back Elena Mikhaylichenko, who had scored 11 goals against Bietigheim. But slowly, she and her teammates found openings in the Danish defence.

Herning-Ikast were still leading by three goals at half-time, and remained in front for the rest of the match, although Lada came as close as two goals several times.

“We had a tough match today. We were good at defence especially in first half of the match,” coach Mathias Madsen said.

Herning-Ikast’s Stine Skogrand said she was “very proud of what we did today. As we came to Russia we expected a tough match.”

Lada coach Aleksey Alekseev was obviously disappointed after his team’s second loss.

“We prepared to win,” he said. “Yesterday in training our team was totally different. I don’t know what changed in one night. We lost today and it makes our position in the group more difficult.”

TEXT: