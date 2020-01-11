«nov 2019»
11.01.2020, 22:26
Iceland beat Denmark, Spain steamroll Germany
AT A GLANCE: The Netherlands and Montenegro have both picked up their first-ever EHF EURO victory, beating Latvia and Serbia respectively; Spain, Iceland, Croatia and Hungary also win

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

Iceland beat Denmark, Spain steamroll Germany

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

  • Spain made their 33:26 win against Germany look easy
  • Montenegro finally won their first EHF EURO match on their 17th attempt, beating Serbia
  • Croatia are top of group A for now after their win over Belarus
  • In Group C, EHF EURO 2020 debutants Netherlands earned their first win, against Latvia
  • Hungary beat Russia by one goal in group E
  • In Malmö Iceland edged Denmark, 31:30
  • Read the day's preview here

20:00 MONTENEGRO ECSTATIC, ICELAND BEAT DENMARK

Montenegro managed to hang on for their first-ever EHF EURO win, beating Serbia in a low-scoring match in Graz. Over in Malmö there was a thrilling end to the match between Iceland and Denmark as Iceland's goalkeeper Bjorgvin Pall Gustavsson saved Mikkel Hansen's penalty to give his side the win.

19:00 SPAIN AND MONTENEGRO IN THE LEAD, NECK-AND-NECK IN MALMÖ

Spain have a three-goal lead over Germany in group C; Montenegro lead by one goal in group A; and it's all square at 15:15 between Denmark and Iceland in group E!

18:45 HANSEN SCORES 200TH EHF EURO GOAL

Denmark's Mikkel Hansen has netted his 200th EHF EURO goal - what an achievement!

17:35 DUTCH TAKE FIRST WIN

The Netherlands have sealed an inaugural EHF EURO win, cruising to a 32:24 victory over Latvia. Hungary's Roland Mikler saved the game for his side against Russia, beating Timur Dibirov's shot in the last minute; while Croatia made their win against Belarus look simple.

16:50 HALF-TIME

Croatia and the Netherlands both have comfortable leads in their matches against Belarus and Latvia, but there was only one goal in it at half-time between Hungary and Russia.

15:00 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are six matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

The first matches throw off in just 60 minutes at 16:00 CET.

14:00 SIGURDSSON STILL REMEMBERS FIRST-TIME NERVES

His records are extraordinary, but Iceland's Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson has revealed that he still remembers how nervous he was in his first-ever EHF EURO appearance back in 2000. Ahead of Iceland's first match against Denmark tonight, Sigurdsson has opened up about his incredible career.

12:30 WE CAN STILL MAKE THE MAIN ROUND, SAYS RADIVOJEVIC

Serbia's Bogdan Radivojevic is full of fight after Serbia's 30:35 loss to Belarus on Thursday. With two Balkan derbies ahead of them, the first against Montenegro tonight, the right wing is confident Serbia can pull things together and bounce back. Read our feature here.

12:00 IS A SPAIN-GERMANY DRAW ON THE CARDS?

Spain's Joan Canellas thinks it's even between Germany and Spain ahead of their match tonight. The left back knows many of his German opponents well, having played in Hamburg and Kiel, and he doesn't want to predict a winner ...

11:30 OH, WHAT A NIGHT!

Day 2 of EHF EURO 2020 was a thriller with six exciting matches. Make sure you check out the best photos of the evening!

11:05 DREAM.WIN.REMEMBER

The slogan of the EHF EURO 2020 is #dreamwinremember, and some boys who once dared to dream and then won a lot came back to Gothenburg to remember last night. The "Bengan Boys", Sweden's golden generation, led by coach Bengt Johansson, were received rapturously by the Swedish fans ahead of their side's 34:21 win over Switzerland. Staffan Olsson talked ehf-euro.com through the glory days and his hopes for the current team.

10:15 CAN NIKOLAJ JACOBSEN LEAD DENMARK TO HISTORY?

Denmark could become only the second team to hold all three major titles - European, world and Olympic - at once if they win the EHF EURO 2020. Ahead of their first match against Iceland this evening, coach Nikolaj Jacobsen has opened up on the tactics needed to make history. Read the feature here!

09:30 WELCOME TO DAY 3 OF EHF EURO 2020!

Group E gets underway this evening, with Hungary playing Russia and Denmark hosting Iceland. Meanwhile EHF EURO 2016 champions Germany and the EHF EURO 2018 gold medallists Spain will clash in Trondheim.

Before we start to look at what's ahead this evening, have a look at the highlights of the shock of the tournament so far - when Portugal beat France in group D last night.


TEXT: ehf-euro.com
 
