Following two rounds of matches, the favourites in group A of the Women’s EHF Cup are clear as both Thuringer HC and DVSC Schaeffler have won both games.

On Saturday, Debrecen defeated DHK Banik Most, and on Sunday THC followed their example by defeating Kastamonu 27:24.

THC top group A with four points, ahead of DVSC on goal difference

Kastamonu are yet to claim first points in the group

Emily Bolk, Iveta Koresova and Beate Scheffknech scored five goals each for Thuringer

Asli Iskit was Kastamonu’s best scorer with eight goals

Group A

Thuringer HC (GER) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 27:24 (16:12)

Kastamonu had declared ambitious goals prior to the start of the competition, but so far they have been unable to support them by results. The Turkish champions fought hard in both opening games, yet lost each time.

THC took the initiative from early minutes to lead 9:4 midway through the first half. Ann-Cathrin Giegerich made a few good saves, while Iveta Koresova – as always – set the tone in Thuringer’s attack.

Asli Iskit’s six goals kept the Turkish team afloat by the break, yet did not stop the hosts from leading by four goals, 16:12.

By the 40th minute THC extended their lead to 22:15, but then Kastamonu had a 5:0 run in the following eight minutes to slash the gap to 22:20. Their goalkeeper Amra Pandzic showed her quality, while the experienced captain Serpil Iskenderoglu, who had missed the match against DVSC due to a flu virus, did well in attack.

However, Thuringer did not panic and weathered the storm, and a few good attacks in the last ten minutes helped the German team cruise to a three-goal win.

