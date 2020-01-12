GROUP B REVIEW: Siofok made it two wins out of two in Group B with a comfortable eight-goal victory at Magura Cisnadie.

Siófok KC Hungary stayed unbeaten after the second round of EHF Cup as they gathered two points from Cisnadie with a confident win, 23:31.

Zsuzsanna Tomori and Simone Böhme both netted 6

Ada Emilia Moldovan was the best scorer from Cisnadie with 6

Every field player scored at least once from Siófok

GROUP B

Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) 23:31 (9:17)

The match started with many turnovers and bad shots for both sides. Siófok were slow in attack as their world-class back, Nerea Pena, got injured in mid-week in the domestic league.

Besides Pena’s absence, the title holder designated only 12 players. Even with these circumstances and the slow start, the Hungarian club developed an 8-goal lead until the half time as the right back Andjela Janjusevic from Siófok always found the net in the most critical moments.

With Zsuzsanna Tomori’s lead the away-team kept the gap between the sides. As Alexandru Weber’s squad did not find the antidote of the title holder’s game plan the result was known long before the final whistle.

In the next round Siófok host the also undefeated Podravka while Cisnadie visit Kobenhavn.

