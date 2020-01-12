«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.01.2020, 16:00
Siófok earn clear win over Cisnadie
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: Siofok made it two wins out of two in Group B with a comfortable eight-goal victory at Magura Cisnadie.

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Magura Cisnadie
»Siófok KC Hungary
»
 

Siófok KC Hungary stayed unbeaten after the second round of EHF Cup as they gathered two points from Cisnadie with a confident win, 23:31.

  • Zsuzsanna Tomori and Simone Böhme both netted 6
  • Ada Emilia Moldovan was the best scorer from Cisnadie with 6
  • Every field player scored at least once from Siófok

GROUP B

Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) 23:31 (9:17)

The match started with many turnovers and bad shots for both sides. Siófok were slow in attack as their world-class back, Nerea Pena, got injured in mid-week in the domestic league.

Besides Pena’s absence, the title holder designated only 12 players. Even with these circumstances and the slow start, the Hungarian club developed an 8-goal lead until the half time as the right back Andjela Janjusevic from Siófok always found the net in the most critical moments.

With Zsuzsanna Tomori’s lead the away-team kept the gap between the sides. As Alexandru Weber’s squad did not find the antidote of the title holder’s game plan the result was known long before the final whistle.

In the next round Siófok host the also undefeated Podravka while Cisnadie visit Kobenhavn.


TEXT: Bela Muller / tj
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x