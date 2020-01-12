«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

12.01.2020, 19:43
Lithuania and Romania secure last tickets
«Go back »Print Version


REVIEW: First stage of the qualification for the World Championship 2021 concluded, EHF EURO 2022 host Slovakia already out

»World Championships Channel »2021 Men's Adults
»Qualification Europe
»
 

Lithuania and Romania secure last tickets

Lithuania and Romania will continue in the race for the 2021 World Championship in Egypt. Both won their respective tournaments in qualification stage 1.

Now, all four participants from this stage are confirmed after Turkey and Italy had secured their tickets earlier.

This quartet will be in the pots for the draw of the intermediate stage of the qualification, which will be staged in April in play-offs with those European teams from the EHF EURO 2020, which are not part of the Olympic Qualification tournaments at the same time.

The winners of those matches and the remaining teams will face in ten play-offs in June for the spots at the World Championship.

While Lithuania had to shiver until the end of the very last match of the tournament in Luxembourg against Slovakia, Romania had already been qualified as winner before day 3 of the tournament in Italy had been started.E

Montpellier star Jonas Truchanovicius and Aidenas Malaskinskas scored eight goals each and secured the Lithuanians a highly thrilling 25:24 win against Slovakia after a 11:12 deficit at halftime. Scoring four straight goals after the break was the key for the success.

Both sides had won their respective matches against hosts Luxemburg and the Faroe Islands. This final result means that the EHF EURO 2022 co-host Slovakia will miss the 2021 World Championship after they had already failed on their way to the EHF EURO 2020.

“We are so disappointed. We lacked some power and did not have enough luck to win,” said Slovak coach Petr Kukucka for TASR agency.

Romania won their first two matches against Georgia (29:24) and Kosovo (32:21) at the tournament in Italy in a very dominant way – and as the hosts were defeated by Georgia 25:28 and only tied with Kosovo, the winner was confirmed already after match day 2. Finally Kosovo, took the third position by beating Georgia.

Find all results of this round here.
 


TEXT: Björn Pazen / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x