12.01.2020, 21:41
Norway and Portugal seal main round tickets
AT A GLANCE: Wins for both Norway and Portugal mean they have booked the main round tickets from group D in Trondheim

Norway and Portugal seal main round tickets

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

  • Norway beat France to send the three-time champions home
  • In Group B the Czech Republic triumphed over North Macedonia while Austria beat Ukraine
  • Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland were victorious against Poland
  • In Group F in Gothenburg, Slovenia coach Ljubomir Vranjes led his team to victory against his home country in his home town
  • Read the day's preview here

20:50 TODAY'S REVIEWS

Six intense matches tonight - and six reviews to remind you what happened!

“Höp Schmid”: Vintage performance brings Switzerland second-ever EHF EURO win
Portugal take second victory to move closer to main round
Czechs bounce back thanks to sensational Galia
Sweet homecoming: Vranjes wins against Sweden
Norway advance and knock out France
Late goals help Austria close in on main round

FULL-TIME: ADIEU, LA FRANCE

France's EHF EURO is over after they lost 26:28 to Norway in Trondheim, meaning the co-hosts progress to the main round alongside Portugal. Slovenia shocked Sweden in Gothenburg with a 19:21 victory, and Austria celebrated a great 34:30 win against Ukraine in Vienna.

HALF-TIME: ONE GOAL LEADS ALL AROUND

After a shaky start France came back to lead Norway 15:14 at half-time. A largely level first half in Vienna ended with a Nikola Bilyk goal to take Austria into the break one goal ahead, while in Gothenburg Slovenia have led Sweden from the start.

FULL-TIME: PORTUGAL MOVE ON, CZECHS COME BACK

In a brilliant match in Vienna, the Czech Republic came back from a first-half deficit to beat North Macedonia 27:25, galvanised by their brilliant goalkeeper Maetin Galia. Portugal stuttered at the start of the second half but ultimately beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 27:24, while in Gothenburg Switzerland made their 31:24 victory against Poland look easy.

HALF-TIME: THREE CLOSE MATCHES

There's only two goals between North Macedonia and the Czech Republic (11:9), and Switzerland and Poland (13:11), while Portugal lead Bosnia and Herzegovina 12:11.

15:00 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are six matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

The first matches throw off in just 60 minutes at 16:00 CET.

14:45 KARABATIC IN PHILOSOPHICAL MOOD

Nikola Karabatic knows a bit about winning matches - but he's also experienced his share of losses over the years, and so he knows how to come back from them. That experience might be needed tonight against Norway in Trondheim, with France knowing they must win to stand a chance of making it to the main round. So what does Karabatic feel about how France played in their first match, and how to turn things around?

 

14:20 VRANJES HAS A STRANGE FEELING

Slovenia's coach Ljubomir Vranjes was born in Gothenburg and was part of Swedish handball's golden generation - yet tonight he's preparing to lead his team out against Sweden in the EHF EURO 2020. It's a bit weird, apparently ...


13:40 VELUX EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE COMES TO EUROPE

Facts fans, this one's for you! How many VELUX EHF Champions League players do you think there are playing at the EHF EURO 2020? Which team has the most players from the Champions League, and which club tops the rankings? Check out the full run-down!

13:00 THE EHF EURO IN EMOJIS

12:30 NEW PODCAST UP!

The next episode of the (Un)informed Handball Hour's official EHF EURO podcast is now live - with a focus on Norway ahead of their match against France tonight. Click through to the home page of ehf-euro.com or see below.

11:25 ZDRAHALA'S LAST EHF EURO

Czech star Ondrej Zdrahala has said that this will be his last EHF EURO. He was the top scorer in Croatia, with 56 goals, and the Czech Republic finished sixth. Can he and his team top those results this time around?

10:45 BOSNIA STILL BUOYANT, SAYS BURIC

Senjamin Buric is one of the more experienced members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina team, here playing in their first EHF EURO. We caught up with him ahead of tonight's match against Portugal to find out what the mood is like in the Bosnian camp.

10:00 REPLACEMENTS NEWS

Several nations have made replacements to their teams so far:

Austria
OUT > #9 David Brandfellner
IN > #13 Richard Wöss

Bosnia and Herzegovina
OUT > #23 Dino Hamidovic
IN > #15 Muhamed Toromanovic

France
OUT > #16 Yann Genty
IN > #24 Wesley Pardin

Poland
OUT > #6 Przemyslaw Krajewski
IN > #4 Michal Olejniczak

Portugal
OUT > #17 Tiago Rocha
IN > #11 Belone Moreira

Slovenia
OUT > # Marguc Gasper
IN > #24 Mario Sostaric

Ukraine
OUT > #11 Zakhar Denysov
IN > #13 Vladyslav Zalevskyi

09:30 WELCOME TO DAY 4!

Day 4 of the Men's EHF EURO is here and we start today's coverage with the news that handball made it big in the US. Sports channel ESPN chose Valter Chrintz's amazing shot from the match between Sweden and Switzerland on Friday as their top play of the day yesterday! What can Chrintz do when Sweden take to the court against Slovenia tonight?

 


TEXT: ehf-euro.com
 
