AT A GLANCE: Wins for both Norway and Portugal mean they have booked the main round tickets from group D in Trondheim

Norway and Portugal seal main round tickets

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

Norway beat France to send the three-time champions home

In Group B the Czech Republic triumphed over North Macedonia while Austria beat Ukraine

Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland were victorious against Poland

In Group F in Gothenburg, Slovenia coach Ljubomir Vranjes led his team to victory against his home country in his home town

FULL-TIME: ADIEU, LA FRANCE

France's EHF EURO is over after they lost 26:28 to Norway in Trondheim, meaning the co-hosts progress to the main round alongside Portugal. Slovenia shocked Sweden in Gothenburg with a 19:21 victory, and Austria celebrated a great 34:30 win against Ukraine in Vienna.

HALF-TIME: ONE GOAL LEADS ALL AROUND

After a shaky start France came back to lead Norway 15:14 at half-time. A largely level first half in Vienna ended with a Nikola Bilyk goal to take Austria into the break one goal ahead, while in Gothenburg Slovenia have led Sweden from the start.

FULL-TIME: PORTUGAL MOVE ON, CZECHS COME BACK

In a brilliant match in Vienna, the Czech Republic came back from a first-half deficit to beat North Macedonia 27:25, galvanised by their brilliant goalkeeper Maetin Galia. Portugal stuttered at the start of the second half but ultimately beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 27:24, while in Gothenburg Switzerland made their 31:24 victory against Poland look easy.

HALF-TIME: THREE CLOSE MATCHES

There's only two goals between North Macedonia and the Czech Republic (11:9), and Switzerland and Poland (13:11), while Portugal lead Bosnia and Herzegovina 12:11.

14:45 KARABATIC IN PHILOSOPHICAL MOOD

Nikola Karabatic knows a bit about winning matches - but he's also experienced his share of losses over the years, and so he knows how to come back from them. That experience might be needed tonight against Norway in Trondheim, with France knowing they must win to stand a chance of making it to the main round. So what does Karabatic feel about how France played in their first match, and how to turn things around?

14:20 VRANJES HAS A STRANGE FEELING

Slovenia's coach Ljubomir Vranjes was born in Gothenburg and was part of Swedish handball's golden generation - yet tonight he's preparing to lead his team out against Sweden in the EHF EURO 2020. It's a bit weird, apparently ...



11:25 ZDRAHALA'S LAST EHF EURO

Czech star Ondrej Zdrahala has said that this will be his last EHF EURO. He was the top scorer in Croatia, with 56 goals, and the Czech Republic finished sixth. Can he and his team top those results this time around?

He was the EHF EURO 2018 top scorer, and now #CzechRepublic's Ondrej Zdrahala ???????? is playing in what he says will be his last European champs. Can he go out on another high? #ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember https://t.co/umySy9mJwZ — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 12, 2020

10:45 BOSNIA STILL BUOYANT, SAYS BURIC

Senjamin Buric is one of the more experienced members of the Bosnia and Herzegovina team, here playing in their first EHF EURO. We caught up with him ahead of tonight's match against Portugal to find out what the mood is like in the Bosnian camp.

10:00 REPLACEMENTS NEWS

Several nations have made replacements to their teams so far:

Austria

OUT > #9 David Brandfellner

IN > #13 Richard Wöss

Bosnia and Herzegovina

OUT > #23 Dino Hamidovic

IN > #15 Muhamed Toromanovic

France

OUT > #16 Yann Genty

IN > #24 Wesley Pardin

Poland

OUT > #6 Przemyslaw Krajewski

IN > #4 Michal Olejniczak



Portugal

OUT > #17 Tiago Rocha

IN > #11 Belone Moreira

Slovenia

OUT > # Marguc Gasper

IN > #24 Mario Sostaric

Ukraine

OUT > #11 Zakhar Denysov

IN > #13 Vladyslav Zalevskyi

09:30 WELCOME TO DAY 4!

Day 4 of the Men's EHF EURO is here and we start today's coverage with the news that handball made it big in the US. Sports channel ESPN chose Valter Chrintz's amazing shot from the match between Sweden and Switzerland on Friday as their top play of the day yesterday! What can Chrintz do when Sweden take to the court against Slovenia tonight?

TEXT: