14.01.2020, 00:05
Belarus, Germany, Spain reach main round; Hungary draw with Denmark
AT-A-GLANCE: Iceland were dominant against Russia and Hungary drew with Denmark, while Germany, Belarus and Spain won their final preliminary matches against Latvia, Montenegro and the Netherlands to progress

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

Belarus, Germany, Spain reach main round; Hungary draw with Denmark

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

  • Belarus move to the main round by beating Montenegro; Germany beats Latvia to progress
  • Iceland also win on day 5, beating Russia
  • Spain confirmed their place in the main round with a 36:25 win against the Netherlands
  • Hungary held on for the tournament's first draw with world and Olympic champions Denmark
  • Croatia ended the preliminary round with a third win, against Serbia
  • Read the day's preview here

22:30 GROUPS A & C OVER, ICELAND FIRST GROUP E TEAM THROUGH

After the last day of play for groups A and C, Belarus, Spain and Germany have booked their main round tickets. Our reviews give a full rundown of what went on on day 5 of the Men's EHF EURO 2020:

Vailupau’s impact sees Belarus through
Kühn’s hammer-goals provide lucky Germany with ticket to Vienna
Iceland stay on maximum points with record-equalling win versus Russia
Amazing Sego keeps perfect record for Croatia
Spain send Netherlands home despite Boomhouwer’s magic in-flight goal
Denmark and Hungary draw takes Iceland to main round

22:15 SPAIN ALSO IN MAIN ROUND

As expected, Spain cruised through to the main round with a decisive win against the Netherlands. Croatia, already qualified, beat Serbia in a Balkan derby. Hungary were leading until the very end of the match against Denmark, but the world and Olympic champions managed to come back for a draw.

20:30 ROAD MAP UPDATED!

The road map to the main round has been updated ... check it out here.

19:55 BELARUS AND GERMANY THROUGH

Belarus's 26:27 victory against Montenegro sees them through to the main round, as does Germany's 28:27 win over Latvia. Iceland are looking comfortable in group E after beating Russia.

19:00 HEALTHY HALF-TIME LEADS

There are comfortable leads in all three of tonight's first matches. Iceland lead Russia 18:11 in group E, Belarus lead Montenegro 17:11 in group A, and Germany lead Latvia 16:11 in group C.

17:15 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are six matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

The first matches throw off in just 60 minutes at 18:15 CET.

16:50 MONTENEGRO CELEBRATE HISTORIC WIN

Montenegro, who are preparing to face Belarus tonight in a crunch contest, celebrated their first-ever EHF EURO win all the way back to the hotel on Saturday night. Don't miss this video of their celebrations!

15:00 DIBIROV & GORBOK RATE RUSSIA'S CHANCES

Russia suffered a shock defeat by Hungary on Saturday - but experienced players Timur Dibirov and Sergei Gorbok think their team will be able to recover in time for tonight's clash with Iceland.

14:00 HUNGARY'S YOUNG GUNS PREPARE TO TAKE ON DENMARK

They're the youngest team at the EHF EURO 2020 but that isn't bothering a confident Hungary. Almost all their players are under 25, but they performed with style and skill to beat Russia on Saturday and are now gearing up for world and Olympic champions Denmark tonight.

Read our interview with the team, and check out their highlights from the match against Russia.

13:00 SIMIC READY FOR BATTLE

Montenegro must win tonight's match against Belarus to progress to the main round - and their first-ever EHF EURO win was only on Saturday against Serbia. But Nebojsa Simic says his side are up for the fight!

11:55 THE ROAD AHEAD

A total of 18 teams are still in the race for the main round - with group B particularly complex. Find out what each side needs to do to make it in our detailed road map.

11:10 USCINS VS USCINS

Latvia coach Armands Uscins has given the love of handball to his son Renars - but as they live in Germany, the younger Uscins is playing for the country he lives in. That means divided loyalties as Latvia face Germany in Trondheim tonight. We caught up with the Uscins to see how they're coping ...

11:00 CROATIA VISIT CROATIANS

Austria is home to a large Croatian community who have been cheering on their team in the group A matches in Graz. Yesterday the team went to visit their fans, take some selfies and sign a few shirts.

As Croatia are through to the main round, they can be confident that their fans will keep on cheering for a few matches yet!

10:15 TODAY'S REPLACEMENTS

More replacements have been announced:

Denmark
OUT > #32 Jacob Holt
IN > #25 Morten Toft Olsen

Hungary
OUT > #38 Balint Fekete
IN > #37 Donat Bartok

Montenegro
OUT > #3 Aleksandar Glendza
IN > #11 Branko Vujovic

Russia
OUT > #2 Denis Zablotin
IN > #1 Oleg Grams

09:30 DAY 5 GETS UNDERWAY!

Good morning - it's day 5 of the EHF EURO 2020! Today the remaining main round tickets in groups A and C will be booked. To find out who's in with a chance, check out the daily preview.

Denmark's goalkeeper Niklas Landin is clear to play; he received a red card in Saturday's match against Iceland, but will not face any further sanctions.


