PREVIEW: The three lowest-ranked teams from the EHF EURO 2020 qualification face three sides from the first qualification stage of the EHF EURO 2022 as the relegation round gets underway

Six teams fight for three EHF EURO 2022 qualification stage spots

While the EHF EURO 2020 is currently in full swing, the last three spots for the final qualification stage for the EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia will be decided this week.

Six teams meet in home and away matches, and the aggregate winners will be part of the eight groups of four teams fighting for 20 available spots at the next Men’s EHF EURO.

The relegation round is composed of the winner of the IHF Emerging Nations Tournament, Georgia, the two winners of the first qualification round, Luxembourg and Cyprus, and the three lowest-ranked teams of the EHF EURO 2020 qualification, Estonia, Belgium and Finland.

All six teams competing have already been part of the recent first qualification stage for the 2021 IHF Men's World Championship in Egypt, though all six failed to clinch a berth for the next stage.

Georgia and Luxembourg just had three matches last weekend in the respective tournaments, while Cyprus and Finland had their last group matches on Saturday and Sunday. Only Estonia and Belgium had a longer time to rest and prepare, as they had been part of the first tournament in Turkey, which took place in October 2019.

For the upcoming play-offs, Georgia were drawn against Finland, Luxembourg will meet Estonia, while Belgium take on Cyprus.

Luxembourg and Cyprus were part of the final qualification stage on the road to the EHF EURO 2010 in Austria, while Georgia are bidding to reach this stage for the first time.

Men's EHF EURO 2022 relegation round schedule:

First leg matches:

Wednesday 15 January, 20:10 CET

Belgium vs Cyprus, live on ehfTV.com

Thursday 16 January, 16:00 CET

Georgia vs Finland

Thursday 16 January, 19:30 CET

Luxembourg vs Estonia

Second leg matches:

Sunday 19 January, 12:45 CET

Estonia vs Luxembourg, live on ehfTV.com

Sunday 19 January, 15:00 CET

Finland vs Georgia, live on ehfTV.com

Sunday 19 January, 16:00 CET

Cyprus vs Belgium

A live ticker will be available for all matches on ticker.ehf.eu

