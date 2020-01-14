AT-A-GLANCE: Four more teams take the main round places from groups B and F as North Macedonia, Ukraine, Poland and Switzerland packs for home

Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Sweden book main round tickets

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

in Group B Austria won their third match, beating North Macedonia for a place in the main round

the Czech Republic took their second win of the tournament, beating Ukraine to go through

Slovenia beat Switzerland to go into the main round and were joined by Sweden

France took their only win of the tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Norway beat Portugal

Read the day's preview here

22:50 GROUP B AND F MAIN ROUND TICKETS ASSIGNED

After a tough day's matches four more teams live to fight another day. As usual our reviews cover all the key details from every match:



Co-hosts Austria cruise to the main round

France finish EHF EURO 2020 with a win

Clinical performance sees Slovenia through

Galia's goalkeeping gala helps Czech progress

Norway beat Portugal to take two points into the main round

Sweden close their account in Gothenburg with a win

22:00 HOSTS SAFELY THROUGH

Sweden join Austria and Norway in the main round, meaning all three hosts of EHF EURO 2020 are in the main round. Elsewhere, the Czech Republic came back against the fast-starting Ukrainians to book the second spot in group B, and Norway continued a perfect winning run against Portugal.

20:20 LAZAROV IN TOP SCORERS RANKING

Kiril Lazarov attempted to lead a Macedonian fightback against Austria tonight, but with no luck. The legendary right back and a record holder for most goals at one EHF EURO (61) leaves his fifth continental championships with a career tally of 182 goals, tied in seventh place with the current Czech coach Jan Filip.

20:00 SLOVENIA AND AUSTRIA PROGRESS

Austria and Slovenia are in the main round after they beat North Macedonia and Switzerland respectively. France will go home with two points after winning their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

19:00 HALF-TIME

Slovenia are having things all their own way in Gothenburg and lead Switzerland 16:10. In Vienna, the same margin separate Austria and North Macedonia (18:12). The closest match is the one which does not affect main round progression - France lead Bosnia and Herzegovina 14:13.

17:15 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

For the last time in the preliminary round, there are six matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

The first matches throw off in just 60 minutes at 18:15 CET.

16:50 PSG STARS IN FOCUS

Norway's Sander Sagosen and France's Nikola Karabatic are more used to playing alongside each other at Paris Saint-German - but on Sunday lined up against each other in the EHF EURO 2020 preliminary round.

14:15 NEW PODCAST ALERT!

The latest episode of the (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast is now live on the website - this time focusing on Spain, with an exclusive interview with goalkeepers Rodrigo Corrales and Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, as well as Germany. Listen now!

13:40 ROUND 2 IN EMOJIS

Which player is the brains of the competition? Who's a brick wall? Who's packing their bags, and who's taking flight?

Find out in our round up of the latest action, in emojis!

12:50 SWISS COUNT ON #TEAMWORK

A nice story from Switzerland - fans were encouraged to sign up to support their team, and their names appear in the players' numbers on their jerseys.

11:00 TODAY'S REPLACEMENTS!

The following teams have announced replacements:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

OUT > #4 Josip Perec

IN > #5 Mirko Herceg

Czech Republic

OUT > #31 Matej Klima

IN > #22 Petr Slacha

France

OUT > #5 Nedim Remili

IN > #26 Nicolas Claire

Poland

OUT > #27 Adrian Kondratiuk

IN > #19 Jan Czuwara

Slovenia

OUT > #27 Kristjan Horzen

IN > #7 Vid Kavticnik

Ukraine

OUT > #13 Vladislav Zalevskyi

IN > #11 Zakhar Denysov

10:30 MATHS NOT ON MACEDONIANS' AGENDA

There are various ways in which North Macedonia can qualify for the main round, but the simplest way is to beat co-hosts Austria in Vienna tonight by two goals. Right wing Martin Popovski isn't worrying about the maths - he just wants to end the preliminary round with a solid win.

10:00 BOOM!

The Netherlands might be out of the competition but they have made a substantial impact, topping several of the statistics rankings. And Jeffrey Boomhouwer scored what is probably the goal of the tournament last night! Watch and marvel.

09:30 DAY 6 BEGINS ...

It's the penultimate day of the preliminary round and four more teams can book their main round places today. To find out what they need to do, here's our road map to the main round.

TEXT: