15.01.2020, 01:06
Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2020 draw takes place in Vienna
Key players from EHF EURO 2020 main round participants Croatia, Spain, Germany and Austria will help conducting the draw on Wednesday

Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2020 draw takes place in Vienna

As the Stadthalle in Vienna gets ready to host the main round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020, the rest day is used to host the stepping stone to another major event this summer, the Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2020.

The draw for the EHF’s most senior Younger Age Category European Championship takes place on Wednesday, 15 January at 12:30 hrs at the Stadthalle. It is streamed live on Youtube und Facebook.

The 16 participating teams have been seeded in the following pots

Pot 1: Sweden, Iceland, Denmark, Croatia

Pot 2: Spain, Germany, France, Serbia

Pot 3: Slovenia, Hungary, Norway, Portugal

Pot 4: Russia, Israel, Austria, Italy

The Men’s 20 EHF EURO will be played from 2 to 12 July 2020 in Innsbruck and Brixen. Groups A and B are played in Innsbruck; groups C and D in Brixen.

To support conducting the draw four key players from nations participating at EHF EURO 2020 will be present: Uwe Gensheimer (GER), Lukas Hutecek (AUT), Domagoj Duvnjak (CRO) and Julen Aguinagalde (ESP).


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
