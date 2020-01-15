«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.01.2020, 22:20
Hungary overturn Iceland to kick Denmark out of the competition
«Go back »Print Version


AT-A-GLANCE: On the final day of the preliminary round Hungary beat Iceland to take the last spot in the main round, while Denmark go home with a win against Russia

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»Match Results
»Match Results
»Denmark
»Hungary
»Iceland
»Russia
»
 

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

  • Hungary pushed Denmark out of the main round by beating Iceland
  • Denmark ended their EHF EURO 2020 campaign with a win over Russia
  • Read the day's preview here

22:15 LAST PRELIMINARY ROUND MATCHES: DONE

Those two group E matches ended the preliminary round - here are the last reviews!

Hungary book last main round ticket; world champions Denmark bow out
Hansen leads Denmark to first win at EHF EURO 2020

22:10 DENMARK BEAT RUSSIA TO END EHF EURO 2020

Denmark showed strength to come back in the second half, thanks to a good performance from Mikkel Hansen, and beat Russia 31:28.

21:10 RUSSIA LEAD DENMARK

Denmark have 30 minutes to salvage something from the EHF EURO and avoid finishing bottom of group E. But they must overcome Russia's 15:12 advantage to do so.

19:45 DENMARK OUT!

An astonishing second-half performance from the young Hungarians gave them a six-goal win, and ousted Denmark from EHF EURO 2020. Remarkable.

19:00 ICELAND LEAD HUNGARY

The young Hungarian team shot out of the blocks against Iceland, quickly taking a 3:0 lead before Iceland remembered how to play handball and pulled level, then in front. That's how it stands at the break, with Iceland leading 12:9 and Hungary facing a fight for survival in the second half.

17:30 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are just two matches ahead tonight as the preliminary round concludes, and here’s how you can follow all the action:

  • check out the ehf-euro.com home page when a match is running for the live ticker, complete with full statistics including player tracking
  • go to ehfTV.com for live streaming, with English commentary tonight from both matches
  • and follow the EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live videos, top actions and other behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The first matches throw off in just 45 minutes at 18:15 CET.

15:30 MEN'S 20 EHF EURO DRAW REVEALED!

The draw for the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2020 - to be held in Austria and Italy this summer - took place in Vienna today. The full run-down is here ...

13:45 MY BIGGEST FAN

We've collected together the best photos of players with their family, friends and fans for you - check out the full gallery here!

11:00 DENMARK HAVE MORE TO GIVE

It's been a disappointing tournament for Denmark, with a loss and a draw on their account ahead of the last preliminary round match tonight. However the world and Olympic champions say there is more to come from them still.

10:15 EMOTIONS, EXCITEMENT AND ENERGY

Every day we're posting the best photos from the previous night's action on our social media channels - here's the best from last night in groups B, D and F!

10:10 ICELAND ON FIRE

Iceland have been one of the outstanding teams of the tournament so far, first downing world and Olympic champions Denmark and then demolishing Russia. As they prepare for their final preliminary match against Hungary, coach Gudmundur Gudmunsson and players including Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson talked about the secrets of this year's success.

09:30 LAST DAY OF THE PRELIMINARY ROUND!

Today is the last day of the preliminary round. Two teams have the chance to make the main round still in group E - Iceland are already qualified, while Russia cannot make it. That leaves Hungary and Denmark in the running. A win or draw against Iceland would give Hungary the spot, but if they lose Denmark have the opportunity to seize a place.

Here's our daily preview.


TEXT: ehf-euro.com
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x