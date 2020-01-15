AT-A-GLANCE: On the final day of the preliminary round Hungary beat Iceland to take the last spot in the main round, while Denmark go home with a win against Russia

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

Hungary pushed Denmark out of the main round by beating Iceland

Denmark ended their EHF EURO 2020 campaign with a win over Russia

22:15 LAST PRELIMINARY ROUND MATCHES: DONE

Those two group E matches ended the preliminary round - here are the last reviews!

Hungary book last main round ticket; world champions Denmark bow out

Hansen leads Denmark to first win at EHF EURO 2020

22:10 DENMARK BEAT RUSSIA TO END EHF EURO 2020

Denmark showed strength to come back in the second half, thanks to a good performance from Mikkel Hansen, and beat Russia 31:28.

21:10 RUSSIA LEAD DENMARK

Denmark have 30 minutes to salvage something from the EHF EURO and avoid finishing bottom of group E. But they must overcome Russia's 15:12 advantage to do so.

19:45 DENMARK OUT!

An astonishing second-half performance from the young Hungarians gave them a six-goal win, and ousted Denmark from EHF EURO 2020. Remarkable.

19:00 ICELAND LEAD HUNGARY

The young Hungarian team shot out of the blocks against Iceland, quickly taking a 3:0 lead before Iceland remembered how to play handball and pulled level, then in front. That's how it stands at the break, with Iceland leading 12:9 and Hungary facing a fight for survival in the second half.

17:30 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are just two matches ahead tonight as the preliminary round concludes, and here’s how you can follow all the action:

15:30 MEN'S 20 EHF EURO DRAW REVEALED!

The draw for the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2020 - to be held in Austria and Italy this summer - took place in Vienna today. The full run-down is here ...

13:45 MY BIGGEST FAN

We've collected together the best photos of players with their family, friends and fans for you - check out the full gallery here!

11:00 DENMARK HAVE MORE TO GIVE

It's been a disappointing tournament for Denmark, with a loss and a draw on their account ahead of the last preliminary round match tonight. However the world and Olympic champions say there is more to come from them still.

10:15 EMOTIONS, EXCITEMENT AND ENERGY

Every day we're posting the best photos from the previous night's action on our social media channels - here's the best from last night in groups B, D and F!

10:10 ICELAND ON FIRE

Iceland have been one of the outstanding teams of the tournament so far, first downing world and Olympic champions Denmark and then demolishing Russia. As they prepare for their final preliminary match against Hungary, coach Gudmundur Gudmunsson and players including Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson talked about the secrets of this year's success.

09:30 LAST DAY OF THE PRELIMINARY ROUND!

Today is the last day of the preliminary round. Two teams have the chance to make the main round still in group E - Iceland are already qualified, while Russia cannot make it. That leaves Hungary and Denmark in the running. A win or draw against Iceland would give Hungary the spot, but if they lose Denmark have the opportunity to seize a place.

