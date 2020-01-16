«nov 2019»
16.01.2020, 22:21
Croatia and Spain remain undefeated; Germany beat Belarus
AT-A-GLANCE: Spain have thrown off the main round with another win, setting a new record seven-match winning streak for Los Hispanos; Croatia beat Austria and Germany Belarus

»Final Tournament
Croatia and Spain remain undefeated; Germany beat Belarus

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

  • Main round action starts today in Vienna; Spain continued their title defence with a win over the Czech Republic
  • Croatia, winners of group A, beat group B winners Austria
  • Germany and Belarus concluded the night's action and Germany comfortably won the match
  • Read the day's preview here

22:15 CHAMPIONS MARCH ON

The first main round day is over and it was the perfect start for Spain, Croatia and Germany. Check out our reviews here:

Angel’s touch brings Spain closer to the semi-finals
Duvnjak wins battle of the Kiel captains
Kastening’s class helps Germany beat Belarus

22:00 GERMANY SEAL THE WIN

Germany remained in control of the match and won comfortably, 23:31.

21:05 GERMANY DOMINANT AGAINST BELARUS

Germany are just too good for Belarus right now, and lead 18:11 at half-time.

19:45 CROATIA TAKE ANOTHER WIN

Croatia have continued their excellent form in the EHF EURO 2020, beating Austria 27:23 to hand the hosts their first defeat of the tournament.

18:50 HALF-TIME - CROATIA IN CONTROL

Croatia have taken a 13:8 lead into the dressing room and are looking good against Austria.

17:30 SPAIN WIN, AGAIN

Despite a strong performance by the Czech Republic, Spain took a 31:25 victory. This is their seventh EHF EURO win in a row, a new record for the team.

16:40 SPAIN LEAD, MRKVA MAGNIFICENT

Spain lead the Czech Republic 14:9 at the break - but the gap would have been much bigger if Tomas Mrkva had not stopped 39 per cent of the Spanish shots. The Czech goalkeeper has been amazing so far.

15:00 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are three main round matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

  • check out the ehf-euro.com home page when a match is running for the live ticker, complete with full statistics including player tracking;
  • go to ehfTV.com for live streaming, with English commentary tonight from all three matches
  • and follow the EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live videos, top actions and other behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The first match throws off in just 60 minutes at 16:00 CET.

14:45 WHAT WENT WRONG?

Our journalists have dug into the reasons why Denmark and France have exited the competition after the preliminary round. Discover what they think happened, and join the debate on social media.

14:30 THE PRELIMINARY ROUND IN FACTS AND FIGURES!

We've crunched the numbers for you - here are the best facts and figures from the preliminary round!

12:10 GENSHEIMER READY FOR THE MAIN ROUND

Uwe Gensheimer's EHF EURO 2020 got off to a rocky start when he received a red card in the first game. However he has recovered somewhat, and with Germany in the main round there is still room to keep improving and drive the team to the final weekend.

11:10 GERMAN REPLACEMENT

Germany have announced a replacement, bringing in Johannes Golla (#4) to replace centre back Marian Michalczik (#22).

10:40 THE ANDERSSON FACTOR IN AUSTRIA'S ACCURACY

Swedish legend Mattias Andersson has been helping Austria's goalkeepers out lately, and the work is paying off - the hosts are in the main round and their keepers, especially Thomas Eichberger, are in top form. Andersson let us in on a few of his secrets ahead of the main round.

10:00 WHO'S IN YOUR TOP 7?

Over on our Facebook page there's a lively debate going on about which players should feature in the preliminary round top 7. Head over and join the discussion!

09:30 MAIN ROUND BEGINS!

After a breathtaking week of preliminary round action, main round action begins later today. Austria and the Czech Republic have never before beaten tonight's opponents, Croatia and Spain, so there is an extra incentive to perform.

Read the preview of what to expect.

 


TEXT: ehf-euro.com
 
