17.01.2020, 10:00
Top-two teams to clash in all four groups
ROUND PREVIEW: In each group the two best-ranked sides go head to head as the Women’s EHF Cup group phase enters its third weekend, with ehfTV.com livestreaming six matches

The Women’s EHF Cup group phase will reach the halfway mark this weekend with an exciting round of matches in all four groups. Fans can watch six of the eight games live on ehfTV.com.

In groups A and B, the four teams that won both their previous matches will meet each other, with DVSC Schaeffler hosting Thüringer HC (A) and title-holders Siófok KC Hungary receiving HC Podravka Vegeta (B).

Also in groups C and D the top-two ranked teams will clash. Leaders Odense Håndbold will try to open a four-point gap over CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (C), while SG BBM Bietigheim want to end Herning-Ikast Handbold’s winning streak (D).

On the other hand, five teams will be eager to finally earn their first point(s) of the group phase.

GROUP A

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE)
Saturday 18 January, 13:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams are yet to claim their first points in the group phase
  • earlier this season Banik beat Kastamonu 35:33 in the final of the qualification tournament for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League
  • Most have conceded the most goals of all teams in the group stage: 71
  • Kastamonu’s Asli Iskit scored eight goals in each of the two previous group matches

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Saturday 18 January, 15:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both sides have a perfect record after two matches but THC have the better goal difference
  • DVSC boast the best attack in the group phase, alongside another Hungarian side, Siófok, with 67 goals each
  • THC’s Iveta Koresova is third-best scorer of the EHF Cup with 30 goals
  • the teams have not played each other before in a European Cup competition

GROUP B

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 18 January, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams have gathered the maximum four points so far
  • Siófok suffer from an injury wave, with Nerea Pena, Andrea Kobetic, Camille Aoustin and Mazák-Németh Csilla all out
  • Dejana Milosavljevic has scored 16 times for Podravka in the group phase, after scoring 37 goals in 6 group matches in the CL this season
  • Siófok are ranked third in the Hungarian league, Podravka are leading the Croatian championship

Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROM)
Sunday 19 January, 13:00 CET

  • both sides failed to get a point in the first two rounds
  • Cisnadie have lost all eight group phase matches so far in the club’s history
  • Kobenhavn and Cisnadie each scored 49 times; only two teams in the competition have scored fewer goals
  • the two sides have never met in a European Cup competition

GROUP C

ÉRD (HUN) vs MKS Lublin S.A. (POL)
Saturday 18 January, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams are seeking their first win of the group phase after getting only one point each from their previous matches
  • Lublin suffered their worst ever defeat in the competition last week: 35:18 against Odense
  • ÉRD have lost only three games on home court in the Women’s EHF Cup, including their group phase opener against Odense (28:27)
  • Lublin have scored the fewest goals in the competition so far: 40

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU)
Sunday 19 January, 15:00 CET

  • Odense are one of six teams with four points from two matches
  • Odense are the third-most scoring team, with 63 goals
  • Bistrita have not won neither lost a match so far, drawing with both ÉRD and Lublin in the previous rounds
  • Bistrita have netted 47 times; only Lublin scored less (40)

GROUP D

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Saturday 18 January, 19.30 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • leaders Herning-Ikast start the game with a two-point lead over runners-up Bietigheim
  • Herning-Ikast won 25:20 at Lada last week, while Bietigheim suffered their first defeat: 33:32 at Storhamar
  • Bietigheim’s Danish left win Fie Woller will be up against her former teammates
  • both teams won their domestic league games on Wednesday: Herning-Ikast against Silkeborg-Voel (29:28), Bietigheim against Kurpfalz Bären (39:22)

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS)
Sunday 19 January, 17.00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Storhamar are on two points after the first two matches, while Lada are still waiting for their first point
  • Storhamar took their first win last week, 33:32 at home against Bietigheim, while Lada suffered another loss, 25:20 at home to Herning-Ikast
  • Storhamar are third in the Norwegian league, Lada second in Russia

TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev, Adrian Costeiu, Peter Bruun, Bela Müller / ew
 
