AT-A-GLANCE: Portugal demolish Sweden 35:25; Slovenia take the first win in main round group II, beating Iceland 30:27; Norway leads Hungary from the start to win 36:29

Portugal inflict huge loss on Sweden; Norway and Slovenia also win

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

Main round action in Malmö started tonight as Slovenia beat Iceland

Norway play the young upstarts from Hungary at 16:15, aiming to continue a run of success at EHF EURO 2020

Action concludes at 20:30 as Portugal and Sweden clash in what is sure to be a thrilling encounter

22:35 MAIN ROUND DAY 2 REVIEWS

It was a fascinating day of handball on day 9 of EHF EURO 2020. Iceland tried hard against Slovenia, but fell short; Norway gave Hungary no opening; and Portugal looked dominant against Sweden. Read our reviews:

22:05 SHOCK IN SWEDEN

Sweden had no answer to a confident Portugal side, who swept to a 35:25 victory - matching Sweden's worst-ever EHF EURO defeat.

21:10 PORTUGAL HEAD THE HOSTS

Portugal are in the lead against Sweden, 15:12.

19:45 NORWAY WIN MAIN ROUND OPENER

Despite a good start to the second half by Hungary, Norway take a sizeable 36:29 win over Hungary.

18:55 NORWAY WELL AHEAD

Norway have taken a 20:12 lead against Hungary and look very strong.

17:30 SLOVENIA OVERCOME ICELAND

Slovenia had the best of it in the second half, and although Iceland never gave up, won 30:27.

16:40 FASCINATING FIGHT IN MALMÖ

Iceland cut an early five-goal lead by Slovenia down to just one at the break after a superb comeback, and the main round match between the two has turned into a tight battle. It's 15:14.

14:50 YOUR PRELIMINARY TOP 7

We asked, and you answered ... here are the top seven players from the preliminary round. Norway have two on the list, and there is one player from each of another five countries.

13:50 NORWAY HAVE THEIR EYES ON THE PRIZE

They're looking dangerous, and Norway are daring to dream a little bit. As the main round begins we talk to coach Christian Berge and left back Sander Sagosen about the Norwegian chances.

Ahead of their main round match tonight vs Hungary we asked Norway coach Christian Berge and star Sander Sagosen if they can win their first European medal at #ehfeuro2020

12:30 BEBESHKO AND KOKSHAROV OUT

After their exits from the tournament following the preliminary round, both Ukraine and Russia are looking for new coaches. Sergii Bebeshko and Eduard Koksharov will no longer coach their respective national teams.

12:00 SLOVENIA MAKES A REPLACEMENT

Slovenian right back Vid Kavticnik has been replaced by Kristjan Horzen from RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko.

10:30 APPELGREN AND PALICKA TELL ALL

Sweden's Mikael Appelgren and Andreas Palicka are the best goalkeeping duo at the EHF EURO 2020 so far - and with goalkeepers shining across all groups, it was time to try and find out what makes a good shot-stopper shine.

Goalkeepers are absolutely shining at the #ehfeuro2020, so we talked to Sweden's Andreas Palicka & Mikael Appelgren to find out what you need between the posts.

10:00 REPLACEMENT ALERT!

Portugal have announced the replacement of #27, Andre Gomes, with Sporting CP line player Tiago Rocha.

09:45 PODCAST ALERT!

The latest episode of our (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast is now live. In this episode Chris O'Reilly and Brian Campion talk to one of the Hungarian coaches and legendary player Laszlo Nagy about Hungary's surprisingly good EHF EURO so far. Ireland captain Alex Kulesh also joins the crew for the rest of the championship and helps preview an unexpected and wide-open main round.

09:30 MAIN ROUND IN MALMÖ STARTS

Good morning and welcome to day 9 of the Men's EHF EURO! We're now over halfway through the tournament, and Malmö joins Vienna at the main round party this evening with three more tantalising matches. Find out what's in store in our preview!

