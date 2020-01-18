«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

18.01.2020, 19:30
Fair draw between Siófok and Podravka
«Go back »Print Version


GROUP B REVIEW: Drama until the end after HC Podravka Vegeta seal an unlikely draw on the road at Siófok to stay level at the top

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»HC Podravka Vegeta
»Siófok KC Hungary
»
 

Fair draw between Siófok and Podravka

A great comeback from HC Podravka Vegeta and a thrilling end to the game in Group B’s big fixture in Round 3 of Women’s EHF Cup was served up after Siófok were leading comfortably in the first half.

  • After missing the last couple of games, three key players for Siófok have returned as Camille Austin, Nerea Pena and Andrea Kobetic all played
  • Three players netted at least 5 for Podravka
  • The Croat back Andrea Kobetic finished as the best scorer of the game with 6 goals
  • Both teams have seven points after three rounds

GROUP B

Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 30:30 (18:14)

Surprisingly, Camille Austin, Nerea Pena and Andrea Kobetic all returned to play in the top-of-the-table encounter in Group B, as the two undefeated teams met in the title holder’s arena in the third round of the Women’s EHF Cup.

In the beginning, Siófok could not stop scoring, with the returning players in particular on fire. Both Zsuzsanna Tomori, Camille Aoustin and Katarina Jezic scored 3 while the Spanish centre back Pena led the team in the first half with 4 goals.

Podravka on the other hand kept up the tempo with the home side at the beginning, however they did not score in the last 5 minutes of the half.

Half-time helped the away team as they not only came back but took the lead with apparent ease. It seemed as if a new game started in the 40th minute with new opportunities.

The lead changed hands continuously, however the Croats equalised in the last minute, before Kobetic’s shot was blocked at the buzzer, so the sides shared one point each.

With the draw the teams could not be separated and they can retry in the next round when Podravka host Siófok.


TEXT: Bela Muller /at
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x