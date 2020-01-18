«nov 2019»
18.01.2020, 22:00
Herning-Ikast lose first point in thriller
GROUP D REVIEW: A penalty save by Herning-Ikast goalkeeper Jessica Ryde gave Herning-Ikast the chance to win, but they did not take it.

Herning-Ikast lose first point in thriller

Both teams had the chance to win in the last seconds, after Herning-Ikast keeper Jessica Ryde saved a penalty with 20 seconds left, but despite Danish possession in the dying seconds, the game ended in a 26:26 draw.

  • The draw meant that Herning-Ikast lost their first point in the competition
  • Bietigheim are currently second with three points
  • Bietigheim were leading by four goals at the start of the second half but did not manage to hold on
  • Laura Van der Heijden scored seven goals for Bietigheim, Helen Fauske nine for Herning-Ikast

GROUP D

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) 26:26 (14:11)

A penalty save by Swedish goalkeeper Jessica Ryde with 20 seconds left did not just prevent Herning-Ikast from suffering their first defeat in the competition.

It also gave the Danish visitors the chance to win the game, but a save by Bietigheim keeper Dinah Eckerle thwarted the chance, and the thriller ended in a draw.

Bietigheim opened the match with a series of two-goal leads, their Polish left back Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc caused the Danish defence particular trouble.

Herning-Ikast´s fast attacking play kept them in the game and earned them a few one-goal leads around the middle of the first half.

However, the home team soon took over the initiative again, while Dutch right back Laura Van der Heijden also stepped up, and Bietigheim could take a three-goal with them to the dressing rooms.

Bietigheim also went four goals up at the start of the second half, but Herning-Ikast came back and ensured the thriller at the end.


TEXT: Peter Bruun /at
 
