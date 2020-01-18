«nov 2019»
EHF EURO 2020
18.01.2020, 23:37
Spain and Croatia remain undefeated
AT-A-GLANCE: Belarus take their first main round victory; Spain and Croatia are still unbeaten

Spain and Croatia remain undefeated

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

  • Main round group I in Vienna play their second matches on Saturday evening
  • Belarus beat the Czech Republic in the first match
  • Spain achieved their eighth straight EHF EURO victory against Austria
  • Croatia and Germany finished the evening off with an incredible match, won by Croatia
  • Read the day's preview here

23:30 REVIEWS OF THE NIGHT

An incredible night in Vienna - here are the reviews of the action.

Vailupau goals keep Belarusian dreams of Stockholm alive
Maqueda the machine brings Spain closer to the semis
Croatia seal semi-final spot after EURO classic

22:10 CROATIA WIN!

Croatia take a one-goal win in a simply incredible match - 25:24.

21:15 GERMANY LEAD CROATIA

A successful 7m penalty by Tobias Reichmann as the buzzer goes gives Germany a 14:11 lead in what has been a really physical match so far.

19:45 SPAIN OPEN OUT THE WIN

Spain opened out a gap in the second half and beat Austria 30:26 - but would probably have liked a bigger margin.

18:55 SPAIN SERIOUSLY CHALLENGED

Austria are playing a superb match, pushing Spain at both ends of the court in an aggressive, fast game of handball. It's 17:16 to the defending champions at the break.

17:30 A WIN FOR BELARUS

Belarus beat the Czech Republic 28:25 - a result which means that the Czechs, after two losses, can no longer hope to go to Stockholm.

16:35 BELARUS TAKE THE LEAD

In a fairly even first half, Belarus have a two-goal lead over the Czech Republic - it's 13:11.

15:30 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are three main round matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

  • check out the ehf-euro.com home page when a match is running for the live ticker, complete with full statistics including player tracking;
  • go to ehfTV.com for live streaming, with English commentary tonight from all three matches
  • and follow the EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live videos, top actions and other behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The first match throws off in just 30 minutes at 16:00 CET.

15:20 HOW WELL DO FRIMMEL & HERBERGER KNOW EACH OTHER?

Austria's Sebastian Frimmel and Lukas Herberger have taken our Back to Back challenge. How well do they know each other?

13:30 NEW PODCAST ALERT!

The latest edition of the (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast is now live! Following Portugal's latest big upset, shocking hosts Sweden on Friday night, we got an immediate and emotional reaction from EHF EURO's Dr. Handball Marcio Menino and right wing Antonio Areia.

Meanwhile Sweden-born coach Ljubomir Vranjes chats to us about the success he has enjoyed with Slovenia since taking over just a few weeks ago and what it's like to lead his new team at a home championship.

11:45 REPLACEMENT ALERT

So far today, three teams have announced replacements:

Czech Republic

OUT > #22 Petr Slachta
IN > #32 Vojtech Patzel

Croatia

OUT > #50 Valentino Ravnic
IN > #34 Ilija Brozovic

Belarus

OUT > #1 Ivan Matskevich
IN > #40 Aliaksei Kishou

10:10 DUVNJAK IN FOCUS

Domagoj Duvnjak is relishing the prospect of tonight's duel between Croatia and Germany, where he will face many of his THW Kiel teammates. Read the interview.

09:30 DAY 10 OF EHF EURO 2020

Happy Saturday! It's the 10th day of competition at EHF EURO 2020 and with just over a week left things are beginning to hot up. Wins tonight for Spain and Croatia would see them well on the way to the final weekend, but the rest of main round group I are hunting down points too. Read the day's preview here.

 


TEXT: ehf-euro.com
 
