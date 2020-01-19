«nov 2019»
19.01.2020, 12:20
Bold victory for Kobenhavn over Cisnadie
Kobenhavn Handball did not allow Magura Cisnadie to gain any hope as they built a commanding lead and stayed continuously out of the Romanian club’s sight.

» »2019-20 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Matches
»Match Results
»Kobenhavn Handball
»Magura Cisnadie
  • Cisnadie are still looking for their first win in nine games including last season EHF Cup’s group stage
  • Kobenhavn’s world champion right wing Debbie Bont netted 9 goals
  • Six players scored 3 or more goals for Kobenhavn
  • Ada Emilie Moldova was Cisnadie's top scorer for the third consecutive game with 6 goals after scoring 8 in the 1st round and 6 in the second round

GROUP B

Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs Magura Cisnadie (ROM) 33:22 (14:8)

Pivot Linn Blohm from Kobenhavn was ecstatic in the beginning as she scored 3 goals in the first 10 minutes.

The home team quickly developed a comfortable lead as Cisnadie did not reach ten goals until the half time.

Everything remained the same in the second part of the game as the away club did not come closer. Although they did not miss any try on goal the eight 2 min suspensions against Kobenhavn’s 1-time set them back.

In the 47th minute, the gap turned to 10 goals and as the Dutch right wing, Debbie Bont never missed a shot, the result was known long before the final whistle.

The parties will face each other in the round again but in Romania.


TEXT: Bela Muller / tj
 
