AT-A-GLANCE: Iceland were back on form, beating Portugal 28:25; Slovenia's streak was broken by Hungary; but Norway beat Sweden

Iceland and Hungary still in the running after wins against Portugal and Slovenia

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

Iceland look for their first main round points, as Portugal hope to continue a dream tournament at 14:00

the young Hungarians came back against Slovenia for a one-goal win

the evening concluded as co-hosts Norway beat Sweden

20:40 READ THE REVIEWS

Group II remains wide-open, with all teams in with a chance of finishing in the top six in the tournament - although Sweden's chances at the semi-finals have evaporated. We analyse the action:

Superb Petersson and Smarason show as Iceland take first main round win

Relentless Hungary snap Slovenia’s winning streak

Bergerud saves lead Norway to fifth win and Sweden to elimination

20:00 SWEDISH COMEBACK TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

Sweden attempted a comeback but Norway were just too strong - they are still undefeated in this tournament.

19:10 SWEDEN STRUGGLING AGAINST NORWAY

Sweden started out fairly strongly against Norway, but buoyed by a series of saves by Torbjoern Bergerud, the men in red have taken a 12:8 lead at half-time.

17:45 HUNGARY OVERCOME SLOVENIA

Hungary came back in the second half against Slovenia and held on for a one-goal, 29:28 win.

16:55 SLOVENIA HEAD HUNGARY BY THREE

Half-time in the second match of the day, and Slovenia lead Hungary by three goals. Slovenia look a little more comfortable but it's not over.

15:30 ICELAND WIN!

After Iceland took an early lead and Portugal pegged it back, Iceland held on for a 28:25 win which keeps their semi-final hopes alive.

13:30 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

12:00 CAN SPAIN SEAL THEIR SEMI-FINAL SPOT?

Spain can book themselves on the plane to Stockholm if they beat Belarus tomorrow night. Find out all the details about the third set of main round matches in Vienna in our preview.

10:30 SCANDINAVIAN DERBY AHEAD

Tonight's match between Norway and Sweden is an all-Scandinavian affair between two sides who know each other very well indeed. Norway are on a winnig streak while Sweden need to bounce back from Friday's loss to Portugal. We've previewed the clash.

09:40 REPLACEMENTS FOR SWEDEN

Right back Albin Lagergren, who only played in Sweden's first match against Switzerland, has been brought back into the squad ahead of their main round clash with Norway tonight.

09:30 SLOVENIA AND NORWAY WANT TO REMAIN PERFECT

Welcome to day 11 of the EHF EURO 2020. It's back to Malmö today for the second batch of main round group II matches, with three potentially thrilling bouts ahead - Portugal vs Iceland, Slovenia vs Hungary and Norway vs Sweden. Read the preview here!

The teams are playing for places in the semi-finals. Last night Croatia became the first side to book their spot after a thrilling one-goal victory over Germnay in Vienna.

