AT-A-GLANCE: Croatia held on to beat the Czech Republic 22:21, extending their winning run; Spain take control in the second half against Belarus; Germany inflict Austria's biggest ever EHF EURO loss

Spain book ticket to Stockholm; Croatia and Germany win

main round group I in Vienna play their third matches tonight

Croatia, whose spot in the semi-finals is assured, continued their winning streak against the Czech Republic

Spain are also unbeaten and another win would see them join Croatia - they face Belarus at 18:15

finally Austria and Germany are playing for points and a place in the fifth-place placement match in Stockholm

22:15 REVIEW THE NIGHT'S ACTION

As ever we've rounded up the night's action for you - here are the reviews:

Croatian second string put Czechs to the sword

Hola, Stockholm: Spain make it to the semis

Bitter brilliance helps Germany crush Austria

21:55 GERMANY TROUNCE AUSTRIA

Germany inflict Austria's largest ever EHF EURO defeat on them - a 34:22 win.

21:05 GERMANY TAKE LEAD OVER AUSTRIA

Despite the loud support of the Vienna fans, Austria are trailing Germany 13:16 at half-time.

20:20 WELCOME MR PRESIDENT!

The Austrian team have a special fan in the house tonight - president Alexander van der Bellen, who travelled to the arena on public transport.

19:50 SPAIN ON THE WAY TO STOCKHOLM

Spain are the second group I team to book their place in the semi-finals after an ultimately commanding 37:28 win over Belarus.

18:50 SPAIN AHEAD, BUT ONLY JUST

Belarus have brought the fight to Spain and the defending champions are having to dig deep. It's 17:16 to Spain at half-time.

17:30 CROATIA STILL UNBEATEN

The Czech Republic were unable to break the Czech defence, and win 22:21 after Luka Stepancic scores the winning goal three seconds from the buzzer.

16:35 CROATIA LEAD CZECH REPUBLIC

This match is all about pride and currently Croatia, using many of their second-choice players, lead the Czech Republic 11:9.

15:50 CINDRIC INJURED

Croatian back Luka Cindric will sit tonight's match out due to a minor knee injury - he is on the bench but is not expected to play.

???? News just in from @HRStwitt ????????: centre back Luka Cindric is suffering from a minor knee injury and will miss tonight's match#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember

????© Jozo Cabraja / @kolektiffimages pic.twitter.com/lBQ6wmVhrp — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 20, 2020

15:40 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are three main round matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

check out the ehf-euro.com home page when a match is running for the live ticker, complete with full statistics including player tracking;

go to ehfTV.com for live streaming, with English commentary tonight from all three matches

and follow the EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live videos, top actions and other behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The first match throws off in just 20 minutes at 16:00 CET.

????️Before tonight's matches throw off, here's the latest on what they need to do to make the semi-finals!#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinrememberhttps://t.co/He8gegd2do — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 20, 2020

14:20 DR HANDBALL DIVES INTO DATA

Our own Dr Handball, helped out by "average" Chris O'Reilly, has taken a dive into the data provided for the EHF EURO 2020 by Kinexon. Fascinating stuff!

????️ Join Dr Handball as he explains just how @kinexon are collecting data on every move the players make during #ehfeuro2020#dreamwinremember pic.twitter.com/JNLzVLcWj8 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 20, 2020

12:10 BACK TO BACK CHALLENGE WITH FERNANDEZ & DUJSHEBAEV

Spain's Angel Fernandez and Alex Dujshebaev have taken our challenge to see who knows the most about each other!

10:45 SANDER SAGOSEN SPEAKS

Sander Sagosen became Norway's all-time top scorer at the EHF EURO last night, and he's only 24. We caught up with him after the match against Sweden.

10:40 REPLACEMENT ALERT!

Spain have replaced PGE Vive Kielce's Daniel Dujshebaev with PAUC Handball left back Iosu Goni.

10:00 THE LOVE OF HANDBALL

Handball is best-known in Continental Europe, but elsewhere it remains a sport to be discovered. Our English writer talks about what made him fall in love with handball, and the senses and emotions the sport generates.

????What made you fall in love with handball? For our writer, it was the sound of shoes on the court.

????????‍♂️#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinrememberhttps://t.co/mbUuPaJzaw — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 20, 2020

09:30 MAIN ROUND HOTS UP IN VIENNA

Although they remain unbeaten, Spain still need another point to be sure of their place in the semi-finals - tonight could be their night against Belarus. Croatia, already qualified, are hoping to add more wins to their tally against the Czech Republic.

Austria play Germany. They will be able to field line player Lukas Herberger, who received a red card in the match against Spain on Saturday. The disciplinary commission decided on Sunday he deserves no further sanctions.

