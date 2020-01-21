AT-A-GLANCE: Sweden finally win a main round match and send Norway to the semi-finals; Slovenia and Hungary's fate depends on Wednesday's matches

Swedish win puts Norway in semis; Slovenia and Hungary must wait

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

in a wide-open group II in Malmö Norway have the best chance of securing their semi-final place

Slovenia's win against Portugal means they are still in with a chance at the semi-finals

Norway beat Iceland in a game of two halves

Sweden are definitely out of semi-final contention, but Hungary are not despite Sweden winning

22:40 REVIEWS OF THE NIGHT

The night has given us the name of the first group II team to secure their semi-final space - Norway. Read the night's reviews:

Slovenia keep their dreams alive, as Portugal are out

Norway keep perfect record thanks to huge first half

Hosts secure first win in Malmö and send Norway to Stockholm

21:55 SWEDEN TAKE FIRST MAIN ROUND POINTS

Sweden finally get a win in Malmö, and by beating Hungary 24:18 send Norway to the semi-finals.

21:05 CAN SWEDEN HOLD ON?

Sweden have a narrow one-goal lead over Sweden, 10:9 - will they stay in front?

19:45 ICELAND COMEBACK NOT ENOUGH

Norway beat Iceland 31:28 despite a gutsy comeback from the men in blue and white.

19:00 NORWAY LOOKING STRONG

Norway raced to a seven-goal lead over Iceland and maintain that at the break, with a 19:12 advantage.

17:35 SLOVENIA STAY ON TRACK FOR STOCKHOLM

Slovenia are still in the race for the semi-finals after winning the match against Portugal 24:29.

16:40 PORTUGAL HAVE NARROW LEAD

After a nip-and-tuck first half, Portugal have just taken a 15:14 lead at half-time - this match could go either way still.

13:15 SLOVENIA'S CENTRE BACK SUCCESS

Slovenia's centre backs, Dean Bombac and Miha Zarabec, have stood out this tournament. We asked former Slovenian star and coach Uros Zorman why.

Ahead of @rzs_si's ???????? match vs @AndebolPortugal ???????? later, take a look at the key role their playmakers @DeanBombac & Miha Zarabec have for the team ????#ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember https://t.co/o9OppsaqEm — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 21, 2020

12:00 LIVE NEAR MALMÖ?

11:10 LATIN PASSION IN HUNGARY

Chema Rodriguez achieved much as a player, and is now passing on his knowledge - and his Spanish passion - to the Hungarian team who have stood out at the EHF EURO 2020.

He was a top player for @RFEBalonmano ????????, now he's bringing Latin passion to @MKSZhandball ????????. Chema Rodriguez explains how the Spanish influence is helping Hungary to #ehfeuro2020 success#dreamwinrememberhttps://t.co/UJpfQzR0wz — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 21, 2020

10:35 REPLACEMENTS ANNOUNCED

Replacements announced this morning are:

Iceland

OUT > #21 Arnar Arnarsson

IN > #29 Sveinn Johannsson

Norway

OUT > #7 Magnus Abelvik Röd

IN > #16 Espen Christensen

Portugal

OUT > #17 Tiago Rocha

IN > #27 Andre Gomes

09:45 NEW PODCAST ALERT!

The (Un)informed Handball Hour are back in the latest episode of the podcast. Icelandic handball hero Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson sat down to talk about having 300,000 national team coaches, teammates younger than his oldest daughter and living with the highs and lows of top-level handball in an honest and open interview.

The episode also discusses Sander Sagosen’s milestones, which are eclipsed by his hunt for medals and the biggest matches of the past two days at EHF EURO 2020.

09:30 WELCOME TO DAY 13!

Group II in Malmö play their third set of matches today. Norway are currently top of the group but only Sweden are out of the running for the semi-finals. Check out the preview of the action here.

