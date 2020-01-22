Does your heart beat for handball and an enthusiasm for elevating top sporting events? If the answer is yes, then EHF and its daughter company EHF Marketing Gmbh want to hear from you

Meet us at SPOBIS!

This year is a big year for handball as the EHF and EHF Marketing enter a new era with the dawn of a multi-million euro media and marketing deal with Infront and the DAZN Group, which throws off in July.

To deliver this exciting major project, both companies are on the look-out for professionals in the following fields:

Communications

Digital marketing

Brand management

Event management

Meet us at SPOBIS

The search to add to a talented and motivated team based in Vienna, Austria, will begin at SPOBIS, the internationally-acclaimed sports industry event, at the SPOBIS career days on 29-30 January.

EHF and EHF Marketing staff will be present at the event in Düsseldorf, Germany, to explain more about the benefits of joining a team tasked with delivering some of the most gripping live sporting events in Europe.

If you would like to meet face-to-face with the team at SPOBIS to know more about our joint vision of handball, please click here.

Oh, Vienna

As well as being part of a multi-national team that continually strives to entertain fans through the medium of handball, employees at the EHF and EHF Marketing benefit of living in Vienna, the Austrian capital which offers one of the highest quality of life in the world.

For its inhabitants, the city offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing, cheap and efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

However, the advantages do not just end there. The EHF prides itself on offering all employees a comfortable working environment with a varied programme of staff activities throughout the year.

The next step?

If joining a dedicated, motivated and passionate team sounds right up your street, then all you need to do is get in touch in order to meet us at SPOBIS career days in Düsseldorf.

Send your current CV, together with a motivation letter, in English, outlining your knowledge and desire in your chosen field of expertise to Nina Kernmayer via email to application@eurohandball.com.

