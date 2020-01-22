«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

22.01.2020, 11:19
Meet us at SPOBIS!
«Go back »Print Version


Does your heart beat for handball and an enthusiasm for elevating top sporting events? If the answer is yes, then EHF and its daughter company EHF Marketing Gmbh want to hear from you

»Inside the EHF Channel »
 

Meet us at SPOBIS!

This year is a big year for handball as the EHF and EHF Marketing enter a new era with the dawn of a multi-million euro media and marketing deal with Infront and the DAZN Group, which throws off in July.

To deliver this exciting major project, both companies are on the look-out for professionals in the following fields:

  • Communications
  • Digital marketing
  • Brand management
  • Event management

Meet us at SPOBIS

The search to add to a talented and motivated team based in Vienna, Austria, will begin at SPOBIS, the internationally-acclaimed sports industry event, at the SPOBIS career days on 29-30 January.

EHF and EHF Marketing staff will be present at the event in Düsseldorf, Germany, to explain more about the benefits of joining a team tasked with delivering some of the most gripping live sporting events in Europe.

If you would like to meet face-to-face with the team at SPOBIS to know more about our joint vision of handball, please click here.

Oh, Vienna

As well as being part of a multi-national team that continually strives to entertain fans through the medium of handball, employees at the EHF and EHF Marketing benefit of living in Vienna, the Austrian capital which offers one of the highest quality of life in the world.

For its inhabitants, the city offers excellent health care and education, affordable housing, cheap and efficient public transport, plenty of green spaces and close proximity to the countryside.

However, the advantages do not just end there. The EHF prides itself on offering all employees a comfortable working environment with a varied programme of staff activities throughout the year.

The next step?

If joining a dedicated, motivated and passionate team sounds right up your street, then all you need to do is get in touch in order to meet us at SPOBIS career days in Düsseldorf.

Send your current CV, together with a motivation letter, in English, outlining your knowledge and desire in your chosen field of expertise to Nina Kernmayer via email to application@eurohandball.com.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x