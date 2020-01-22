«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

22.01.2020, 13:44
How does qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games work?
«Go back »Print Version


ROAD MAP: Find out how the Olympic Qualification Tournaments work for European teams

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

How does qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games work?

As the reigning world champions, Denmark are already qualified for Tokyo. The EHF EURO 2020 winners will also qualify directly for the Olympics as the European continental champions.

Based on their World Championship 2019 ranking, the following teams also have a guaranteed place in the Olympic Qualification Tournaments which will take place in April 2020: Norway, France, Germany, Sweden, Croatia and Spain.

Europe has an additional two spots in the Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

If EHF EURO 2020 semi-finalists Norway, Spain or Croatia become European champion, thus qualifying directly for the Olympics, their place in the Qualification Tournaments will go to a non-European team – Egypt or Brazil, depending on the final ranking of the African championship on Sunday.

If this happens, the two additional European spots for the Olympic Qualification Tournaments will go to the second and third-placed teams from the EHF EURO 2020 main round group II in Malmö, as Germany, who are third in group I, are already part of Olympic qualification.

If Slovenia or Hungary become European champion, so qualifying directly for Tokyo, the two additional European places will go to the third-placed team from group II in Malmö and the team ranked seventh overall at the EHF EURO 2020. This will be the best fourth-ranked team from either groups I or II based on points and, if necessary, goal difference.

If Sweden finishes main round group II in fourth place, and if either Slovenia or Hungary become European champion, the fourth-ranked team from group I in Vienna has a confirmed place in the Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

This means that achieving fourth place in both main round groups is still of utmost importance.


TEXT: ehf-euro.com
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x