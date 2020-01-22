How does qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games work?

As the reigning world champions, Denmark are already qualified for Tokyo. The EHF EURO 2020 winners will also qualify directly for the Olympics as the European continental champions.

Based on their World Championship 2019 ranking, the following teams also have a guaranteed place in the Olympic Qualification Tournaments which will take place in April 2020: Norway, France, Germany, Sweden, Croatia and Spain.

Europe has an additional two spots in the Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

If EHF EURO 2020 semi-finalists Norway, Spain or Croatia become European champion, thus qualifying directly for the Olympics, their place in the Qualification Tournaments will go to a non-European team – Egypt or Brazil, depending on the final ranking of the African championship on Sunday.

If this happens, the two additional European spots for the Olympic Qualification Tournaments will go to the second and third-placed teams from the EHF EURO 2020 main round group II in Malmö, as Germany, who are third in group I, are already part of Olympic qualification.

If Slovenia or Hungary become European champion, so qualifying directly for Tokyo, the two additional European places will go to the third-placed team from group II in Malmö and the team ranked seventh overall at the EHF EURO 2020. This will be the best fourth-ranked team from either groups I or II based on points and, if necessary, goal difference.

If Sweden finishes main round group II in fourth place, and if either Slovenia or Hungary become European champion, the fourth-ranked team from group I in Vienna has a confirmed place in the Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

This means that achieving fourth place in both main round groups is still of utmost importance.

