Portugal beat Hungary and send Slovenia to the semis
Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.
as the main round concludes, all eyes are on Malmö where there is still one semi-final place up for grabs
Portugal beat Hungary and are in the 5/6 placement match
Norway maintain their perfect record, beating Slovenia
Sweden and Germany finished things off by beating Iceland and the Czech Republic respectively
Croatia and Spain, and Belarus and Austria, drew in Vienna and Spain top the group
22:30 LAST MAIN ROUND REVIEWS LIVE
Main round action is now complete - don't miss our reviews of the final six matches:
Croatia fight back to earn dramatic draw
Bilyk’s last buzzer beater secures best-ever Austrian EHF EURO result
Bitter on form again as Germany prepare for Portugal with victory
Portugal win takes Slovenia to semi-finals
Norway’s quest for perfection continues with win against Slovenia
Sweden end their tournament on a high
22:00 WINS FOR GERMANY AND SWEDEN
Germany and Sweden both finished off their main round campaigns with wins, over the Czech Republic and Iceland.
19:45 ANOTHER DRAW!
Belarus and Austria drew 36:36 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament so far, while Norway beat Slovenia 33:30.
18:55 BELARUS AND NORWAY IN THE LEAD
Belarus have a two-goal lead over Austria, while Norway lead Slovenia 14:13.
17:35 A DRAW IN VIENNA, PORTUGAL WIN
Spain drew 22:22 with Croatia after a tense match; meanwhile in Malmö Portugal bumped Hungary out of third place in the group, and sent Slovenia to the semi-finals, with an eight-goal win against Hungary.
16:40 HALF-TIME
In two slightly scrappy matches, it's half-time. In Vienna, Spain lead Croatia 12:11 in the battle to be top of group I. Over in Malmö, the score is 16:14 in Portugal's favour against Hungary.
15:30 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
There are six main round matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:
The first matches throw off in just 30 minutes at 16:00 CET.
14:00 THE LEGENDS GIVE THEIR VERDICT
Spanish coaches Talant Dujshebaev and Xavi Pascual were in the arena in Vienna on Monday and gave their verdict on the tournament - and Spain's chances - so far.
11:15 PODCAST ALERT
Another episode of the (Un)informed Handball Hour's podcast is now live. EHF EURO journalists Courtney Gahan and Adrian Costeiu join the crew, and a live audience of one, to look forward to the final day of main round matches.
The team also catch up with Norway keeper Torbjoern Bergerud to talk about life at an EHF EURO and Norway's perfect run, and Alex unleashes his shooting percentage quiz.
10:45 PREVIEW THE NIGHT AHEAD
We've looked at the facts and figures behind each of tonight's six clashes so you don't have to. Read the preview for group I here, and for group II here.
10:10 REPLACEMENTS ANNOUNCED
Six teams have announced replacements this morning.
Belarus
OUT > #40 Aliaksei Kishou
IN > #1 Ivan Matskevich
Czech Republic
OUT > #99 Jan Mojzis
IN > #22 Petr Slachta
Germany
OUT > #7 Patrick Wiencek
IN > #22 Marian Michalczik
Hungary
OUT > #49 Adam Toth
IN > #37 Donat Bartok
Norway
OUT > #12 Kristian Saeveras
IN > #18 William Aar
Spain
OUT > #6 Angel Fernandez
IN > #59 Daniel Dujshebaev
09:30 MAIN ROUND CONCLUDES TONIGHT
Good morning and welcome to the last main round day of the EHF EURO 2020!
Last night Norway became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, after they beat Iceland and Sweden beat Hungary.
Here are the rankings ahead of the final main round matches.
