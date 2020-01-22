AT-A-GLANCE: Hungary's loss to Portugal means that Slovenia are through to the semi-finals; group I sees two draws and a win for Germany; Sweden beat Iceland

Portugal beat Hungary and send Slovenia to the semis

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

as the main round concludes, all eyes are on Malmö where there is still one semi-final place up for grabs

Portugal beat Hungary and are in the 5/6 placement match

Norway maintain their perfect record, beating Slovenia

Sweden and Germany finished things off by beating Iceland and the Czech Republic respectively

Croatia and Spain, and Belarus and Austria, drew in Vienna and Spain top the group

22:30 LAST MAIN ROUND REVIEWS LIVE

Main round action is now complete - don't miss our reviews of the final six matches:

Croatia fight back to earn dramatic draw

Bilyk’s last buzzer beater secures best-ever Austrian EHF EURO result

Bitter on form again as Germany prepare for Portugal with victory

Portugal win takes Slovenia to semi-finals

Norway’s quest for perfection continues with win against Slovenia

Sweden end their tournament on a high

22:00 WINS FOR GERMANY AND SWEDEN

Germany and Sweden both finished off their main round campaigns with wins, over the Czech Republic and Iceland.

19:45 ANOTHER DRAW!

Belarus and Austria drew 36:36 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament so far, while Norway beat Slovenia 33:30.

18:55 BELARUS AND NORWAY IN THE LEAD

Belarus have a two-goal lead over Austria, while Norway lead Slovenia 14:13.

17:35 A DRAW IN VIENNA, PORTUGAL WIN

Spain drew 22:22 with Croatia after a tense match; meanwhile in Malmö Portugal bumped Hungary out of third place in the group, and sent Slovenia to the semi-finals, with an eight-goal win against Hungary.

16:40 HALF-TIME

In two slightly scrappy matches, it's half-time. In Vienna, Spain lead Croatia 12:11 in the battle to be top of group I. Over in Malmö, the score is 16:14 in Portugal's favour against Hungary.

15:30 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are six main round matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

14:00 THE LEGENDS GIVE THEIR VERDICT

Spanish coaches Talant Dujshebaev and Xavi Pascual were in the arena in Vienna on Monday and gave their verdict on the tournament - and Spain's chances - so far.

11:15 PODCAST ALERT

Another episode of the (Un)informed Handball Hour's podcast is now live. EHF EURO journalists Courtney Gahan and Adrian Costeiu join the crew, and a live audience of one, to look forward to the final day of main round matches.

The team also catch up with Norway keeper Torbjoern Bergerud to talk about life at an EHF EURO and Norway's perfect run, and Alex unleashes his shooting percentage quiz.

10:45 PREVIEW THE NIGHT AHEAD

We've looked at the facts and figures behind each of tonight's six clashes so you don't have to. Read the preview for group I here, and for group II here.

10:10 REPLACEMENTS ANNOUNCED

Six teams have announced replacements this morning.

Belarus

OUT > #40 Aliaksei Kishou

IN > #1 Ivan Matskevich

Czech Republic

OUT > #99 Jan Mojzis

IN > #22 Petr Slachta

Germany

OUT > #7 Patrick Wiencek

IN > #22 Marian Michalczik

Hungary

OUT > #49 Adam Toth

IN > #37 Donat Bartok

Norway

OUT > #12 Kristian Saeveras

IN > #18 William Aar

Spain

OUT > #6 Angel Fernandez

IN > #59 Daniel Dujshebaev

???? Replacement alert!

Several teams have announced replacements this morning - check the at-a-glance report for the full list

09:30 MAIN ROUND CONCLUDES TONIGHT

Good morning and welcome to the last main round day of the EHF EURO 2020!

Last night Norway became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, after they beat Iceland and Sweden beat Hungary.

Here are the rankings ahead of the final main round matches.

TEXT: