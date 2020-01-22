«nov 2019»
22.01.2020, 22:39
Portugal beat Hungary and send Slovenia to the semis
AT-A-GLANCE: Hungary's loss to Portugal means that Slovenia are through to the semi-finals; group I sees two draws and a win for Germany; Sweden beat Iceland

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

Portugal beat Hungary and send Slovenia to the semis

Stay up-to-date with everything at EHF EURO 2020. Refresh this page for live updates. All times in CET.

  • as the main round concludes, all eyes are on Malmö where there is still one semi-final place up for grabs
  • Portugal beat Hungary and are in the 5/6 placement match
  • Norway maintain their perfect record, beating Slovenia
  • Sweden and Germany finished things off by beating Iceland and the Czech Republic respectively
  • Croatia and Spain, and Belarus and Austria, drew in Vienna and Spain top the group
  • read the day's group I preview here
  • and the day's group II preview here

22:30 LAST MAIN ROUND REVIEWS LIVE

Main round action is now complete - don't miss our reviews of the final six matches:

Croatia fight back to earn dramatic draw
Bilyk’s last buzzer beater secures best-ever Austrian EHF EURO result
Bitter on form again as Germany prepare for Portugal with victory

Portugal win takes Slovenia to semi-finals
Norway’s quest for perfection continues with win against Slovenia
Sweden end their tournament on a high

22:00 WINS FOR GERMANY AND SWEDEN

Germany and Sweden both finished off their main round campaigns with wins, over the Czech Republic and Iceland.

19:45 ANOTHER DRAW!

Belarus and Austria drew 36:36 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament so far, while Norway beat Slovenia 33:30.

18:55 BELARUS AND NORWAY IN THE LEAD

Belarus have a two-goal lead over Austria, while Norway lead Slovenia 14:13.

17:35 A DRAW IN VIENNA, PORTUGAL WIN

Spain drew 22:22 with Croatia after a tense match; meanwhile in Malmö Portugal bumped Hungary out of third place in the group, and sent Slovenia to the semi-finals, with an eight-goal win against Hungary.

16:40 HALF-TIME

In two slightly scrappy matches, it's half-time. In Vienna, Spain lead Croatia 12:11 in the battle to be top of group I. Over in Malmö, the score is 16:14 in Portugal's favour against Hungary.

15:30 HERE’S HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

There are six main round matches ahead tonight and here’s how you can follow all the action:

  • check out the ehf-euro.com home page when a match is running for the live ticker, complete with full statistics including player tracking;
  • go to ehfTV.com for live streaming, with English commentary tonight from all matches
  • and follow the EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live videos, top actions and other behind-the-scenes exclusives.

The first matches throw off in just 30 minutes at 16:00 CET.

14:00 THE LEGENDS GIVE THEIR VERDICT

Spanish coaches Talant Dujshebaev and Xavi Pascual were in the arena in Vienna on Monday and gave their verdict on the tournament - and Spain's chances - so far.

11:15 PODCAST ALERT

Another episode of the (Un)informed Handball Hour's podcast is now live. EHF EURO journalists Courtney Gahan and Adrian Costeiu join the crew, and a live audience of one, to look forward to the final day of main round matches.

The team also catch up with Norway keeper Torbjoern Bergerud to talk about life at an EHF EURO and Norway's perfect run, and Alex unleashes his shooting percentage quiz.

10:45 PREVIEW THE NIGHT AHEAD

We've looked at the facts and figures behind each of tonight's six clashes so you don't have to. Read the preview for group I here, and for group II here.

10:10 REPLACEMENTS ANNOUNCED

Six teams have announced replacements this morning.

Belarus
OUT > #40 Aliaksei Kishou
IN > #1 Ivan Matskevich

Czech Republic
OUT > #99 Jan Mojzis
IN > #22 Petr Slachta

Germany
OUT > #7 Patrick Wiencek
IN > #22 Marian Michalczik

Hungary
OUT > #49 Adam Toth
IN > #37 Donat Bartok

Norway
OUT > #12 Kristian Saeveras
IN > #18 William Aar

Spain
OUT > #6 Angel Fernandez
IN > #59 Daniel Dujshebaev

09:30 MAIN ROUND CONCLUDES TONIGHT

Good morning and welcome to the last main round day of the EHF EURO 2020!

Last night Norway became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals, after they beat Iceland and Sweden beat Hungary.

Here are the rankings ahead of the final main round matches.


TEXT: ehf-euro.com
 
