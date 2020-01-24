«nov 2019»
24.01.2020, 10:30
Györ aim to extend record unbeaten streak against flawless Brest
GROUP 2 PREVIEW: The DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League is back with a bang as two teams with flawless records, Györi Audi ETO KC and Brest Bretagne Handball, face each other in main round group 2

Györ aim to extend record unbeaten streak against flawless Brest

A 10-week hiatus is over this weekend as the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League returns with a five-star game between the only two teams that swept their opponents in the group matches.

Riding a 31-game unbeaten streak, Györi Audi ETO KC host Brest Bretagne Handball on Sunday in the battle of the top two attacks in the competition.

On Saturday, Buducnost – who are eyeing a return to the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest – host Swedish champions IK Sävehof, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea are hoping to snap a five-game losing streak and open their account in the group against RK Krim Mercator.

GROUP 2

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO)
Saturday 25 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Valcea are on a five-game losing run in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, only two games shy of their worst streak
  • Krim earned four points in away games in the group matches, but they lost all three home games
  • in eight Champions League matches between the two teams, Valcea have won five as opposed to Krim’s three
  • the Romanian champions won all four games on home court, by an average of 4.25 goals per game
  • Valcea have zero points and are last in the group, while Krim are fourth with two points

Buducnost (MNE) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Saturday 25 January, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • from the 12 teams in the main round, Sävehof had the joint-worst attack in the group matches, along with Valcea, scoring 148 goals
  • Buducnost are third in the group and have four points, while Sävehof are fifth with two points
  • Buducnost last reached the DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4 in the 2016/17 season
  • Sävehof are the youngest side in the competition, which could prove pivotal away in Podgorica, with an average age of 20.49 years
  • Buducnost have won all four games between the two sides, by an average of 8.25 goals per game

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Sunday 26 January, 19:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com

  • Györ and Brest were the only teams in the group matches to finish with six wins from six matches
  • the two sides both start group 2 of the main round with eight points, four more than third-placed Buducnost
  • only Györ (216 goals) and Brest (201 goals) scored more than 200 goals in the group matches
  • Györ's last Champions League loss came in the first game of the main round two seasons ago, against CSM Bucuresti
  • Brest won their last game played in the domestic league last Sunday, 23:22 against Chambray, to climb to first place in the standings
     

TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / jw
 
