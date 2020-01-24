

24.01.2020, 10:30

ROUND PREVIEW: Thüringer HC and Odense Håndbold can potentially clinch early quarter-final berths in the Women's EHF Cup group phase this weekend, with ehfTV.com again live streaming six matches More information on » 2019-20 Women's News

THC and Odense seeking to clinch quarter-final berths It is reverse time in the Women's EHF Cup this weekend. The teams who met last weekend in the third round of matches in the group phase meet again. Boasting 100 per cent records after three rounds, Thüringer HC in group A and Odense Håndbold in group C can seal their quarter-final tickets if they record victories this weekend. GROUP A

Thüringer HC (GER) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)

Sunday 26 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com in the reverse fixture last week, Thüringer HC won 26:19 at Debrecen

the German side top the group with six points, while second-placed DVSC have four points

if THC win on Sunday, they will secure a quarter-final spot

Thüringer HC's best scorer, Iveta Koresova, is sidelined through a shoulder injury

THC beat HSG Bad Wildungen Vipers in the Bundesliga 31:21 on Wednesday; DVSC defeated Szt.Istvan SE 39:32 in the Hungarian league DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR)

Sunday 26 January, 18:00 CET Kastamonu beat Most at home in the previous round, 33:27, to earn their first points in the group

Most have no points and the worst defensive record in the group phase, conceding 104 goals

the Czech side will be eliminated if they suffer another defeat

Kastamonu’s Asli Iskit is the third-best scorer in the competition with 34 goals GROUP B

Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Kobenhavn Handball (DEN)

Sunday 26 January, 11:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Cisnadie are still winless in the Women's EHF Cup group phase after nine games

in their only previous meeting, Kobenhavn kept two points at home last week against Cisnadie with a bold victory, 33:22

the Romanian club have the worst goal difference after three rounds played: -31 HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)

Sunday 26 January, 15:30 CET, live on ehfTV.com both sides have five points but Siófok lead group B due to their better goal difference

Podravka took one point from title holders Siófok last week, with the match ending 30:30

Siófok triumphed 34:29 over Győr in the domestic league on Wednesday, breaking the Champions League champions' two-year undefeated series

Podravka have recorded seven wins and one draw since their last loss on 16 November against Vipers Kristiansand GROUP C

MKS Lublin S.A. (POL) vs ÉRD (HUN)

Sunday 26 January, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com ÉRD took a comfortable 29:24 win when the two sides met a week ago

Lublin have only one point and a loss would see them out of contention for a quarter-final berth

The Polish champions have scored the fewest goals of any team in the group phase: 64 goals

The Hungarian side are second in the group and a win would bring them closer to securing a quarter-final berth

ÉRD lost by the slimmest of margins on Wednesday, 33:32, against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the domestic league

Czech left back Marketa Jerabkova has scored 30 goals for ÉRD in the EHF Cup 2019/20 and is the competition's fourth top scorer CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 26 January, 17:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Odense will clinch a quarter-final berth if they win

the Danish side have conceded the fewest goals in the competition (64) and have the best goal difference (+24)

Bistrita are winless up until this point in the group phase, earning two draws from three matches

Odense won against Bistrita one week ago, 25:19, despite being down by two after 40 minutes

Bistrita had a break in the domestic league, while Odense lost 28:27 against Ajax København in the Danish League GROUP D

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Saturday 25 January, 14.00 CET The two teams drew 26:26 after a dramatic finish in their first meeting last weekend

Herning-Ikast are on top of the group with five points, while Bietigheim are in second position with three points

Herning-Ikast won 27:16 away against Skanderborg Håndbold in the Danish league on Wednesday

on the same evening, Bietigheim won 30:25 away against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach in the Bundesliga Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)

Saturday 25 January, 14:00 CET, live on ehfTV.com Lada earned their first points by winning 33:28 away against Storhamar last Sunday

both teams are on two points before the meeting in Togliatti

in 18-year-old left back Elena Mikhaylichenko, Lada have the current EHF Cup top scorer with 44 goals

Lada won 37:23 at home on Wednesday against Dinamo-Sinara in the Russian top flight

Storhamar defeated Tertnes 37:26 on away ground in the Norwegian league, also recording a double-digit margin



