OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The head coach of Magura Cisnadie Alexandru Mircea Weber will miss the fourth round game of his team in the Women's EHF Cup.

Court of Handball suspends Cisnadie coach for one match

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision following disciplinary proceedings against the Magura Cisnadie coach, Alexandru Mircea Weber.



The coach displayed an unsportsmanlike behaviour towards the EHF officials during the round 3 match of the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20: Kobenhavn Handball (DEN) vs. Magura Cisnadie (ROU) and was thus directly disqualified at the 29”36 minute.



He will be suspended for the participation in EHF club competition for one match for unsportsmanlike conduct, and he will consequently not be entitled to take part in the fourth round match taking place on 26 January 2020.

An appeal may be filed by the coach and/or the club within seven days, but shall not have any suspensive effect.

TEXT: