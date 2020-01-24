«nov 2019»
24.01.2020, 12:03
Women’s EHF EURO 2024 host revealed on Saturday
NEWS: The hosts for the first Women’s EHF EURO to feature 24 teams will be decided at the EHF Extraordinary Congress on Saturday

The EHF Extraordinary Congress will decide which of the three bids in the running to host the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will host the tournament at the EHF Extraordinary Congress on Saturday.

A Russian bid faces competition from two joint bids – one consisting of Hungary, Austria and Switzerland, the other involving the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia – to hold the event between 28 November and 15 December 2024.

It will be the first time a women’s European Championship will feature 24 nations.

Russia

Russia, whose women’s team were runners-up at EHF EURO 2018, have never hosted an EHF EURO event.

Four cities – Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don and Astrakhan – would play host with the final weekend taking place in the Russian capital inside the VTB Arena Park, which was built last year.

Hungary, Austria and Switzerland

“Three different countries with three different strengths, working as a team toward a common goal: to promote and celebrate women’s handball with a unique event,” reads the bid website of Hungary, Austria and Switzerland.

Austria and Switzerland have yet to host a women’s event while Hungary hosted in 2004 and co-hosted the 2014 tournament.

For 2024, Innsbruck in Austria, Basel in Switzerland and Debrecen and Budapest in Hungary are in line to be the host cities with the Hungarian capital the chosen destination for the final weekend.

Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia

None of the three nations have hosted a Women’s EHF EURO event before and they hope that their bid can bring this historic women’s event to these three countries for the first time.

Seven venues: Ostrava in the Czech Republic; Banksa, Bystrica and Bratislava in Slovakia; and Wrocklaw, Katowice and Krakow in Poland are in line to welcome handball fans come 2024.

The final decision will be communicated on Saturday evening.


TEXT: EHF / jh
 
