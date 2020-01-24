«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
«mar 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2425262728291
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«apr 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«may 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jun 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«jul 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«aug 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«sep 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«oct 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.01.2020, 14:08
EHF Executive Committee meets at EHF EURO 2020 in Stockholm
«Go back »Print Version


The EHF Executive Committee’s first meeting in 2020 took place in Sweden on the fringes of the final weekend of Men’s EHF EURO 2020

»Inside the EHF Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

EHF Executive Committee meets at EHF EURO 2020 in Stockholm

The EHF Executive Committee has met in Stockholm on Friday, the day of the semi-finals of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020. It was the EXEC’s first meeting in 2020.

While a number of important decisions were reached, the meeting also served to inform and update the Executive Committee on the final preparations and overall contents of the 15th Conference of Presidents as well as of the 13th Extraordinary Congress – both events take place in Stockholm on Saturday.

Furthermore, the EXEC took note of a number of reports concerning meetings being held since 21 November 2019 – when the Executive Committee had last convened – including those of the finance delegation, the EHF’s anti-doping unit as well as the legal management.

Regulation changes for 2020/21 season and EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers

The Executive Committee approved a number of changes to the regulations for the EHF Champions League from the season 2020/21 onwards as well as for the Qualifiers to the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 which will start in October this year.

On the club competition level, the intense dialogue with the clubs on the forthcoming changes will be continued in the coming months. For the national teams, workshops at the Secretaries General Conference in Bratislava from 21 to 24 April will be the basis for information exchange regarding the new Qualifiers regulations.

New names for club competitions approved

Following the revamp of the playing systems in the European club competitions which were agreed one year ago in Paris, the Executive Committee has formally approved the new official names for these competitions.

The EHF Champions League will keep its name. The current EHF Cup will be renamed to EHF European League. The current Challenge Cup will now be called EHF European Cup.

First European Wheelchair Handball Championship goes to Kristianstad

Acknowledging the final report of the successful organisation of the 2019 European Wheelchair Handball Nations Tournament in Zagreb (13 to 15 December 2019), the EXEC assessed the applications for the first European Wheelchair Handball Championship, scheduled to take place from 18 – 23 November 2020 and with a maximum of eight teams participating.

Assessing the applications of Kristianstad in Sweden and Leiria in Portugal, the Executive Committee eventually awarded the event to Kristianstad.

Further strengthening the status of wheelchair handball, the EXEC also approved a motion submitted by the EHF Methods Commission. This motion sees the status of “EHF Wheelchair Handball Referee” and “EHF Wheelchair Handball Delegate” being created and allows for better and more targeted education being provided for referees and delegates at wheelchair handball tournaments.

Men’s World Championship Qualification 2021

The Executive Committee was informed about the current status of the Men’s World Championship Qualification and the next qualification stages and confirmed the procedure.

Following the end of qualification phase 1, the teams from Lithuania, Romania, Turkey and Israel secured their tickets for the first play-off phase.

There they will face the four lowest ranked teams of EHF EURO 2020. These teams are Latvia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Russia and Poland.

The draw for these play-offs will take place on 30 January. The play-offs will be played between 16 and 19 April. All other teams from EHF EURO 2020, which are not qualified directly for the World Championship 2021, go straight to the second play-off phase which is played in June.

Calendar approved for 2021/22 season

Looking ahead to the season after the next one, the calendar for 2021/22 was approved by the Executive Committee. This calendar sees – to name a few key events – the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia being played from 13 to 30 January 2022.

The EHF FINAL4 in Budapest is played from 4-5 June, while the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne is played from 18-19 June and forms the last event of this season.

2020 – a turning point for European beach handball

Headlined “2020 – a turning point for European beach handball” the Beach Handball Commission submitted a strategy paper for the years 2020 and 2021 to the Executive Committee.

2020 will see several new events being added to the beach handball calendar, for example the European Championships in Thessaloniki and Batumi, which will serve as qualification event for the Beach Handball EURO 2021.

With the information at hand, outlining the steps to further professionalise beach handball and turn it into a top sports competition in the fields of TV coverage and event production as well as in technology and innovations, the EXEC approved the action plan and the measures and financial requirements outlined within it.

The next meeting of the EHF Executive Committee will take place in Bratislava on 23-24 April on the occasion of the Secretaries General Conference and the Qualfiers Draw for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM
x