24.01.2020, 14:19
Agenda set for Extraordinary Congress and Conference of Presidents
NEWS: The first ever European Handball Federation Master Plan is one of the topics set for the discussion during a busy weekend off the court in Stockholm as the EHF Extraordinary Congress and the EHF Conference of Presidents takes place

The first ever European Handball Federation Master Plan will be one of the central topics of discussion during a busy weekend off the court in Stockholm when the EHF Extraordinary Congress and the EHF Conference of Presidents take place.

A reflection of the past 12 months plus the future of the European Handball Federation and its events will be among the topics discussed at both meetings on Saturday.

EHF Conference of Presidents

The EHF Conference Presidents will touch on a wide range of topics with EHF President Michael Wiederer kicking off proceedings with an overall report from the federation.

Attention will then turn to the presentation of European Handball Federation’s Master Plan, which focuses on seven points: the game itself, events, fan appeal, grassroots growth, stakeholder networks, good governance and commercial success.

A presentation will also be given on the marketing agreement with DAZN and Infront, giving members an update ahead of the deal which begins on 1 July.

EHF Extraordinary Congress

In the Extraordinary Congress which follows, the EHF’s Master Plan will be presented for approval, before financial information and budgeting for 2021 and 2022 are given.

The hosts for the first Women’s EHF EURO to feature 24 teams will then be decided with a two joint bids – Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia and one featuring Hungary, Austria and Switzerland – vying with Russia to host the event in 2024.

And finally…

At a press conference at the Tele2 Arena ahead of the 5/6 placement match between Portugal and Germany, the official logo of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 will be unveiled.

Following an overview of EHF EURO 2020 and the announcement of the winners of the Sian Rowland Special Media award, the new logo for the championships in 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia will be presented to the media.


TEXT: EHF / jh
 
